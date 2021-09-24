Rumor Claims iPad Pro With Horizontal Rear Cameras and Landscape Apple Logo in the Works

A new rumor claims that a future iPad Pro may feature a horizontal rear-camera layout and a landscape Apple logo on the back, as part of a supposed push from Apple to promote usage of the ‌iPad Pro‌ in landscape orientation, rather than portrait.



The rumor originating from Dylanddkt claims that a future version of the ‌iPad Pro‌ will include an updated design that consists of a horizontal camera layout, rather than the current vertical camera design, and a landscape Apple logo on the back. Dylanddkt, whose track record is yet to be fully established regarding a plethora of past information about upcoming Macs, said they can't fully state when these design changes will be released but said it is "in the works."

Apple in recent years has started to promote its higher-end ‌iPad Pro‌ as a near laptop replacement when equipped with a keyboard. Currently, the logo on the back of the Magic Keyboard is in landscape, so Apple may simply want to bring the ‌iPad Pro‌ itself to more parity with its accessories. Additionally, the startup Apple logo shown on iPadOS is also now in landscape.

If Apple moves ahead with the minor rotation of the logo on the back, it could also mean that Face ID, currently embedded on the shortest top bezel, could be moved to the longer side to further promote the ‌iPad Pro‌ as a device meant to be used in landscape.

Bloomberg has reported that the 2022 ‌iPad Pro‌ will feature an updated glass back which could enable reverse wireless charging for devices such as the iPhone or AirPods, as well as wireless charging for the ‌iPad Pro‌ itself. Apple last updated the ‌iPad Pro‌ this past April with the M1 chip and a 12.9-inch mini-LED display, but the ‌iPad Pro‌'s design has not changed since its significant redesign in 2018.

Down the road, Apple is aiming to further blur the lines between the iPad and a laptop and is reportedly exploring sizes more extensive than the current 12.9-inch footprint to do so. The future of the ‌iPad‌ remains largely murky, mainly due to Apple's decision to implement the ‌M1‌ chip, designed for Apple silicon Macs, into the ‌iPad Pro‌ and what it means for the future of the product category.