Apple's Trade Secret Battle With Masimo Over Pulse Oximetry Technology Ends in Mistrial

by

The latest legal dispute between Apple and pulse oximetry company Masimo today ended in a mistrial, reports Bloomberg. The jury overseeing the case was not able to come to a final decision in its deliberations, causing U.S. district judge James Selna to declare a mistrial.

apple watch ultra purple
Six jurors wanted to decide in favor of Apple, but one juror held strong for Masimo, leading to an impasse. Earlier this afternoon, the jurors sent the judge a note asking what to do because the juror voting in favor of Masimo would not change her position.

The judge initially planned to send the jurors home for the night with deliberations to continue on Tuesday, but after they insisted they would not be able to come to a consensus, he opted to call it.

Apple and Masimo have been in court over the last few weeks to determine whether Apple illegally poached Masimo employees and stole trade secrets when developing the Apple Watch. Masimo was seeking over $1.8 billion in damages and co-ownership of five Apple pulse oximetry patents that Masimo said used its technology.

Apple in July 2013 hired Chief Medical Officer Michael O'Reilly and then in 2014, it hired Cercacor Chief Technical Officer Marcelo Lamego (Cercacor is a Masimo spinoff company). Masimo claims that the two former employees inappropriately shared Masimo's intellectual property when they developed the Apple Watch, which Apple denies.

During the trial, Masimo attempted to demonstrate that Apple Watch development was floundering prior to the hiring of the two Masimo employees, pointing to a 2013 email where now-retired Apple executive Bob Mansfield called the Apple Watch "a mess" and said the sensor would "fail" on its "current path."

Apple maintained that there was no Masimo IP was used in its work on the Apple Watch, and further, that what Masimo claims are "trade secrets" are ideas "long known and used by multiple companies." Apple said that Masimo targeted it because Masimo saw the success of Apple Watch and wanted to make its own smart watch. Masimo did indeed come out with an Apple Watch-like wearable in late 2022 after decades of focus on large medical devices for healthcare.

Masimo previously sued Apple for patent infringement, but the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ended up invalidating all but two of the patents. The United States International Trade Commission in January said that Apple had infringed on a Masimo patent, a case that is still ongoing.

Tags: Patent Lawsuits, Masimo

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Coming Soon With Two New Features

Friday April 28, 2023 12:54 pm PDT by
Apple made the third beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers earlier this week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is...
Read Full Article
ios 17 wallet

Alleged iOS 17 Wallet and Health App Redesigns Shown Off in Mockups

Friday April 28, 2023 5:06 pm PDT by
The Wallet and Health apps are rumored to be getting updates in iOS 17, and leaker @analyst941 today shared some mockups that allegedly represent the design changes that we can expect to see. In the Wallet app mockup, there's a navigation bar at the bottom that separates the different functions available in the app. Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs, and Orders are listed categories. Note that this is...
Read Full Article97 comments
Apple Pay Later

Apple Pay Later Financing Feature Continues Rolling Out to iPhone Users

Friday April 28, 2023 11:07 am PDT by
A pre-release version of Apple Pay Later continues to roll out to randomly selected iPhone users, as noted by tech enthusiast Will Sigmon. Built into the Wallet app, the "buy now, pay later" feature lets qualifying customers split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees. iPhone users will see an "Early Access" banner for Apple Pay...
Read Full Article31 comments
macos atomic malware demo

Atomic macOS Stealer Malware Can Steal Keychain Info, Files, Browser Wallets and More

Friday April 28, 2023 12:07 pm PDT by
While Apple's Macs are less targeted by malware than Windows PCs, concerning Mac malware does pop up regularly. This week, there's new Mac malware out in the wild that Mac users should be aware of. Called Atomic macOS Stealer (AMOS), the malware was found on Telegram by Cyble Research. A Telegram user was selling access to the malware, which is designed to steal sensitive information like...
Read Full Article140 comments
hey siri banner apple

Report Details Turmoil Behind Apple's AI Efforts, 'Siri X,' and Headset Voice Controls

Thursday April 27, 2023 6:23 am PDT by
Siri and Apple's use of AI has been severely held back by caution and organizational dysfunction, according to over three dozen former Apple employees who spoke to The Information's Wayne Ma. The extensive paywalled report explains why former Apple employees who worked in the company's AI and machine learning groups believe that a lack of ambition and organizational dysfunction have hindered ...
Read Full Article289 comments
watchOS 10 Icon Feature

Gurman: Widgets to Be 'Central Part' of watchOS 10's Interface

Sunday April 30, 2023 5:53 am PDT by
watchOS 10 will introduce an all-new system of widgets for interacting with the Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that widgets will become a "central part" of the Apple Watch's interface with watchOS 10. He compared the new system to Glances, the widgets interface that launched on the original Apple Watch...
Read Full Article129 comments