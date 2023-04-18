Deals: Take Up to 50% Off Apple-Related Accessories in New Sales From ZAGG, Hyper, and Belkin

by

Today we're tracking a trio of accessory sales offered by ZAGG, Hyper, and Belkin. These sales offer a variety of discounts on portable batteries, USB-C accessories, wireless chargers, and much more.

ZAGG

ZAGG's Tax Day sale is offering 25 percent off up to three products sitewide, excluding already-discounted items. You don't need a coupon code for this one, as all sale prices will be reflected once you add them to your cart.

zagg labor dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Since this sale is for Tax Day, it will end later tonight at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time. In regards to Mophie products, this includes wireless chargers, power banks, and battery cases.

Note: The 25% discount will be applied in the cart.

25% OFF
ZAGG Sitewide Sale

There are a variety of power banks on sale at Mophie, including the Snap+ Juice Pack Mini, which is compatible with MagSafe and is down to $37.46, from $49.95. There are regular portable batteries as well, including the Powerstation XXL ($44.96), Snap+ Powerstation Stand ($52.46), and more.

For higher-priced items, you can save big on Mophie's 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe, priced at $112.46, down from $149.95. There's also the Powerstation Pro at the same price of $112.46, down from $149.95.

Hyper

Hyper's sale includes a collection of USB-C hubs and other accessories at 50 percent off with the code SPRING50 at checkout. This steep discount makes a few of Hyper's higher-priced accessories more affordable at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

hyper deal

50% OFF
Hyper Spring Sale

Below we've rounded up a few examples of the best deals going on during this event. You can visit Hyper's landing page for the Spring Sale and use the code SPRING50 at checkout on any accessory to get a full 50 percent off these items.

Belkin

Belkin is celebrating its 40th birthday this week, and to kick off the event it has up to 40 percent off select products on its website. You'll find wireless chargers, docks, earbuds, wall chargers, screen protectors, power banks, and more on sale during this event.

belkin birthday blue

UP TO 40% OFF
Belkin Birthday Sale

Belkin's sale does require codes, but they will change for each product. You can find each code under the regular price of the accessory on their page, and enter the code at checkout to see the discounted price.

Shoppers should also note that not every product on the sale page has a compatible code. If you're interested in an item, be sure to check under its regular price on its product page to double check whether it's seeing a discount at up to 40 percent off.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

