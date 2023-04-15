Top Stories: iPhone 15 Pro and iOS 17 Rumors, Apple Card Savings Coming Soon, and More

by

It's been a crazy few weeks of flip-flopping rumors, and while some of them will be resolved in a couple of months at WWDC, we may have to wait until September or beyond for the full picture to emerge on others.

top stories 15apr2023
This week saw back-and-forth reports about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max volume buttons and mute switch/button. as well as the fate of a fourth-generation iPhone SE, plus we got some fresh rumors about what we might see with iOS 17 later this year. It also looks like Apple is gearing up for the launch of its Apple Card-linked Savings account as soon as this Monday, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!

Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Models Will No Longer Feature Solid-State Buttons

The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will no longer feature solid-state buttons as previously rumored, according to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature
Apple's change in plans was also noted by analyst Jeff Pu, who believes the solid-state buttons have been delayed until the iPhone 16 Pro next year. As a result, Pu no longer expects iPhone 15 Pro models to be equipped with two additional Taptic Engines that would have provided haptic feedback when the solid-state buttons were pressed.

iPhone 15 Pro Now Expected to Feature Two Volume Buttons and Mute Switch Replaced With Button

What a whirlwind of a week for iPhone 15 Pro rumors. The latest information suggests that the device will still be equipped with two volume buttons like existing models, but the longstanding Ring/Silent switch is expected to be replaced with a button.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple
While a unified volume button is no longer expected for the iPhone 15 Pro, we shared exclusive renders of what the design would have looked like. It's possible that Apple will move forward with this design with the iPhone 16 Pro next year.

iOS 17 Rumored to Improve Search, Dynamic Island, Control Center, and More

Ahead of Apple unveiling iOS 17 at WWDC in June, an anonymous source who shared accurate information in the past has revealed potential new features coming with the update, including improvements to Search, the Dynamic Island, Control Center, and more.

iOS 17 Control Center Feature
The source also claimed that Apple is internally testing interactive Home Screen widgets on iOS 17, but they are unsure if this feature will make the final cut.

Production of 15-Inch MacBook Air Components Underway, WWDC Launch Looking Likely

Display panel production for a larger-screened 15.5-inch MacBook Air has been ramping up since February, according to analyst Ross Young. He says he doesn't know the "precise launch timing" and assumes it could happen in "late April/early May," but a debut at WWDC in early June is perhaps more likely to give Apple an opportunity to show it off on stage.

MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature
Design wise, the larger ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to feature essentially the same design as the current 13.6-inch model and it appears it will use a similar M2-like chip rather than a next-generation M3 chip.

Apple Card Savings Account Likely Launching Next Week

Apple Card Savings will likely be available starting Monday, April 17, according to backend code on Apple's servers uncovered by @aaronp613. The code also suggests that an iPhone with iOS 16.3 or later will be required to use the feature.

apple card savings account april 17 feature
The feature will let Apple Card users open a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs in the Wallet app and start earning interest on their Daily Cash balance.

iPhone SE 4: Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE have been circulating since just months after the current model launched in 2022. In an article this week, we recapped the latest rumors about the next iPhone SE, including possible features and release timing.

iphone se 4 modified
The current iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch display, a 12-megapixel rear camera, 5G, and the A15 Bionic chip. It is the last new iPhone model with Touch ID sold by Apple.

