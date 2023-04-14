Gurman: 15-Inch MacBook Air With M2-Like Chip Spotted in Developer Logs

An unreleased 15-inch MacBook Air with a processor "on par" with the M2 chip has been spotted in App Store developer logs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The long-rumored laptop will likely be released by WWDC in June.



The report indicates that the chip in the new MacBook Air configuration spotted in the logs has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, just like the M2 chip, along with 8GB of RAM. The laptop has the model identifier "Mac 15,3" and is listed as running macOS 14, which is expected to be announced at WWDC alongside iOS 17 and other updates. The new Air is also listed with a display resolution equal to that of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Gurman said the M3 chip is "coming later," suggesting that the initial 15-inch MacBook Air will be powered by the M2 chip. He also expects updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips to launch in the first half of 2024.