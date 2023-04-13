Apple Card Savings Account Likely Launching on April 17
Apple Card Savings will likely be available starting Monday, April 17, according to backend code on Apple's servers uncovered by @aaronp613. The code also suggests that an iPhone with iOS 16.3 or later will be required to use the feature.
Apple Card users will be able to open a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs in the Wallet app on their iPhone and start earning interest on their Daily Cash balance. Apple has yet to reveal what the account's interest rate will be, but Goldman Sachs' existing Marcus high-yield savings account currently has a 3.75% APY.
In addition to Daily Cash, users will be able to deposit their own funds into the savings account through a linked bank account, or from their Apple Cash balance. Users will be able to withdraw funds to a linked bank account at any time, with no fees.
To open a savings account in the Wallet app, users will tap on the Apple Card, tap on the circle with three dots at the top of the screen, tap Daily Cash, and select Set Up Savings. Once the account is set up, all Daily Cash received from that point on will be automatically deposited into it and start earning interest. If they prefer, users will still be able to have Daily Cash added to their Apple Cash balance instead at any time.
Apple Card provides 2% to 3% Daily Cash on purchases made with Apple Pay and 1% on purchases made with the physical card. Apple's credit card remains available in the U.S. only, meaning this savings account feature will only be available there.
Apple first announced the savings account in October and said it would be available in the coming months. The feature was listed in the iOS 16.1 Release Candidate notes, but it did not end up launching with that update.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Pro 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support...
A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.
The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the...
The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will no longer feature solid-state buttons due to "unresolved technical issues before mass production," according to the latest information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo said iPhone 15 Pro models would be equipped with solid-state buttons back in October. He said two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone would provide ...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around five months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and much more.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, making it much more like Amazon's Alexa, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands...
Panel production on the larger-screened 15-inch MacBook Air started in February and increased in March, with another ramp up planned for April, respected display analyst Ross Young said today in a tweet shared with subscribers. With production underway, Young said that he doesn't know the "precise launch timing" but assumes that it could happen in "late April/early May."
Young previously...
The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last week warned users to stay away from public USB ports due to malware risks. On Twitter, the Denver FBI office (via CNBC) said that public charging stations in hotels, airports, and shopping centers can be a malware attack vector.
Bad actors have learned to use public USB ports to "introduce malware and monitoring software onto...
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Pegatron, which was believed to be the exclusive partner for assembly of Apple's mixed-reality headset, has been removed from the device's supply chain, DigiTimes reports.
Apple headset concept render by Marcus Kane. The paywalled report explains that Apple requested Pegatron to hand over manufacturing and final assembly operations to Chinese supplier...
Top Rated Comments