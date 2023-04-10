You Can Now Order Domino's Pizza Using CarPlay

Domino's Pizza today announced that customers in the U.S. can now place a pickup order using Apple CarPlay. However, you can't freely choose toppings in the car, as the functionality is only available for preselected or recently placed orders.



To get started, download the Domino's app for the iPhone, open the app on CarPlay, and select "Tap to Order" or "Call to Order." The first option allows you to order a preselected "Easy Order" saved to your Pizza Profile, or repeat a recently placed order, while "Call to Order" allows you to order by phone. The app also allows you to view nearby Domino's locations and track the status of your order using the Domino's Tracker.

Coupled with Domino's available Carside Delivery option, customers ordering via CarPlay can pick up their pizza without leaving their vehicle.

Domino's says it is the first major pizza chain to offer CarPlay integration, as part of the company's focus on innovating with technology. Domino's also lets customers place an order using the Apple Watch, by texting an emoji, and more.