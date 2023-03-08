All Paid Google One Subscribers Now Get VPN Access

by

Google today announced that its Google VPN feature is expanding to all Google One subscribers, instead of being limited to those who subscribe to the Premium 2TB Google One plan.

Google Logo Feature Slack
VPN by Google One is designed to mask a user's IP address, preventing sites and apps from collecting that information for location tracking and monitoring activity across the web. It also offers protection from hackers and network operators, similar to any other VPN.

With this change, storage space is the primary differentiating factor between Google One plans. The basic plan offers 100GB of storage, while the Premium plan offers 2TB. There's also a free tier with 15GB of storage, but it does not include VPN access.

In addition to expanding VPN access to all Google One members, Google is introducing a new feature that will allow users to monitor for their personal information on the dark web. Google will alert users if data like name, address, email, phone number, or Social Security Number is found.

VPN access is expanding to all Google One members starting today, with the basic Google One plan priced at $1.99 per month. It will be available in 22 countries across Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices, and VPN access can be shared with up to five others on the same Google One plan.

Tag: Google

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
30 minutes ago at 09:00 am
VPN Access from Google. That's funny, tell another one.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tubular Avatar
tubular
21 minutes ago at 09:09 am
Google running a VPN is like McDonalds running an exercise gym.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danfango Avatar
Danfango
25 minutes ago at 09:06 am
That smells like a negative to me. I mean centralising all your traffic through Google, the largest advertising and data collection company...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
23 minutes ago at 09:07 am
If google is your thing and you have google one, at least you know what you are getting into.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LoveTo Avatar
LoveTo
13 minutes ago at 09:18 am
The top reason I even think about using VPN is to try to hide away from Google and Facebook.. ?‍♂️?‍♂️
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
12 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Haha good one. At my company, we aren’t even allowed to use Google Cloud or MS 365 / Services anymore because the US is deemed „unsafe“ in terms of data privacy since the privacy shield between the US and the EU is no longer valid but sure, let’s install a VPN from Google haha
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.4 for iPhone Coming Soon With These 5 New Features

Saturday March 4, 2023 10:39 am PST by
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April. Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more. 1. New...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Panel Leak

iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Leak Reveals Ultra-Thin Bezels Around Display

Sunday March 5, 2023 9:00 am PST by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is still around six months away, front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked today in a pair of videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. The videos were later posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21. iPhone 14 Pro front glass (left) vs. iPhone 15 Pro front glass (right) via Bilibili As previously rumored, the videos appear to...
Read Full Article148 comments
iPhone 14 Yellow Feature

Apple Announces New Yellow Color Option for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Tuesday March 7, 2023 5:34 am PST by
As rumors suggested, Apple today announced a new Yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as four new Silicone Case colors. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 10, with availability starting on Tuesday, March 14. There are no new color options for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple's press release...
Read Full Article147 comments
Hello Tim Cook iMac

New iMac Reportedly in Advanced Stage of Development

Sunday March 5, 2023 6:56 am PST by
Apple's next iMac has reached an "advanced stage of development," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new iMac will have the same 24-inch display size and color options as the current model. The new iMac will likely include Apple's upcoming M3 chip, internal design changes, and a new manufacturing process for the stand, according to Gurman. The M3...
Read Full Article254 comments
Outlook Mac

Microsoft Announces Outlook for Mac is Now Free to Use

Monday March 6, 2023 10:03 am PST by
Microsoft today announced that its Outlook app for Mac is now free to use, eliminating the need for a Microsoft 365 subscription or license. Outlook supports multiple email providers, including Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo Mail, and others, with a unified inbox and universal search functionality available. As noted by The Verge, the app has been optimized for Macs with Apple silicon...
Read Full Article201 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

Gurman: New 13-Inch and 15-Inch MacBook Airs Likely to Launch by Summer

Sunday March 5, 2023 7:38 am PST by
Apple will likely launch both an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air "between late spring and summer," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he said the chips these models will use is a "big remaining question." Gurman said it is "plausible" that at least the next 13-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip, which will reportedly ...
Read Full Article143 comments
iPhone 14 Leather Case Majin Bu Highlighted

Apple Launching New MagSafe iPhone Cases Imminently

Tuesday March 7, 2023 3:28 am PST by
Apple is reportedly planning to launch new iPhone cases this spring, introducing at least two new colors. The Twitter leaker known as "Majin Bu" recently claimed that Apple plans to make its MagSafe Leather Case available in two additional colors for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as part of an upcoming spring collection refresh. The added colors would...
Read Full Article
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

New MacBook Airs and 13-Inch MacBook Pro Will Reportedly Feature M3 Chip

Monday March 6, 2023 3:39 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models will both be equipped with an M3 chip, according to 9to5Mac sources. The report claims that Apple is also planning to release an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip. The unannounced M3 chip will have an 8-core CPU like the M2 chip, according to the report, but the chip is expected to be manufactured based...
Read Full Article190 comments