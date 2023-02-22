iPhone 15 Pro Launching This Year With These 8 New Features

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September as usual. So far, rumors suggest the Pro models will have at least eight exclusive features that will not be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as outlined below.



An overview of the eight features rumored to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models:

A17 chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's A17 Bionic chip manufactured with TSMC's 3nm process, providing continued performance and efficiency improvements. Nikkei Asia claimed that 2023 could mark the second year in a row in which only the Pro models of the new iPhone lineup feature Apple's latest chip.

iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's A17 Bionic chip manufactured with TSMC's 3nm process, providing continued performance and efficiency improvements. Nikkei Asia claimed that 2023 could mark the second year in a row in which only the Pro models of the new iPhone lineup feature Apple's latest chip. Titanium frame: Like the Apple Watch Ultra, the frame on iPhone 15 Pro models will be made of titanium instead of stainless steel, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, analyst Jeff Pu, and the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro."

Like the Apple Watch Ultra, the frame on iPhone 15 Pro models will be made of titanium instead of stainless steel, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, analyst Jeff Pu, and the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro." Ultra-thin curved bezels: Similar to recent Apple Watch models, the iPhone 15 Pro will have ultra-thin curved bezels around the display, according to the leaker "ShrimpApplePro." The display itself would remain flat.

Similar to recent Apple Watch models, the iPhone 15 Pro will have ultra-thin curved bezels around the display, according to the leaker "ShrimpApplePro." The display itself would remain flat. Faster USB-C port: iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which would result in the devices having significantly faster data transfer speeds with a cable compared to existing iPhones with Lightning. Kuo said the USB-C port on standard iPhone 15 models will remain limited to USB 2.0 speeds like Lightning.

iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which would result in the devices having significantly faster data transfer speeds with a cable compared to existing iPhones with Lightning. Kuo said the USB-C port on standard iPhone 15 models will remain limited to USB 2.0 speeds like Lightning. Wi-Fi 6E: Like the latest Macs and iPad Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro will support Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless speeds, according to a leaked schematic.

Like the latest Macs and iPad Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro will support Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless speeds, according to a leaked schematic. Increased RAM: iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with an increased 8GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, while the standard models will likely continue to have 6GB of RAM as they do currently. Additional RAM can allow apps like Safari to keep more content active in the background, preventing the app from reloading content when reopened.

iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with an increased 8GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, while the standard models will likely continue to have 6GB of RAM as they do currently. Additional RAM can allow apps like Safari to keep more content active in the background, preventing the app from reloading content when reopened. Solid-state buttons: iPhone 15 Pro models will feature solid-state volume and power buttons, according to Kuo. The analyst said the devices will be equipped with two additional Taptic Engines that provide haptic feedback to simulate the feeling of pressing the buttons, without them physically moving, similar to the Home button on the latest iPhone SE or the trackpad on newer MacBooks.

iPhone 15 Pro models will feature solid-state volume and power buttons, according to Kuo. The analyst said the devices will be equipped with two additional Taptic Engines that provide haptic feedback to simulate the feeling of pressing the buttons, without them physically moving, similar to the Home button on the latest iPhone SE or the trackpad on newer MacBooks. Increased optical zoom for iPhone 15 Pro Max: The iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope telephoto lens, according to Kuo. This could result in the device having at least 6x optical zoom, compared to 3x on iPhone 14 Pro models.

With many months remaining until Apple announces the iPhone 15 series, it's likely that additional features will be rumored for the devices, so the info we have right now is only an early glimpse at what to expect later this year.