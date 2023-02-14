Deals: Amazon Takes $99 Off 2022 iPad Air With Numerous Record Low Prices
Amazon today has discounts on Apple's 2022 iPad Air, including multiple all-time low prices on these tablets. In total, you'll find up to $99 off these tablets, with record low prices available for both Wi-Fi models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in two colors at $499.99 on Amazon, which is down from $599.00. As of writing, shipping on this version of the tablet is delayed, with the earliest available for delivery around February 21. Given this is an all-time low price, you can lock in this deal today ahead of those slightly delayed arrival dates.
Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has hit $649.99 on Amazon, down from $749.00. This is another record low price, and it's available in two colors. Shipping dates are slightly delayed for this model as well, with the earliest estimated for around February 21.
You can pair the Apple Pencil 2 with your new iPad Air, now available at the all-time low price of $89.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00. Besides the iPad Air, the Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).
As of writing, there are no discounts on Amazon for the cellular models of the 2022 iPad Air. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port and accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories, a rumor shared on Weibo suggests.
The rumor declares that Apple has developed its own variant of USB-C for this year's iPhone 15 lineup and comes from a user who claims to be an integrated...
Apple has previously announced several upcoming iOS features that are expected to be added to the iPhone this year. Some of the features could be introduced with iOS 16.4, which should enter beta testing soon, while others will arrive later in the year.
Below, we have recapped five new iOS features that are expected to launch in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option for purchases ...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands without the need to use "Hey Siri" as a...
Apple today released iOS 16.3.1, a minor update for the iOS 16 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 16.3.1 comes over two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID and support for the new HomePod.
iOS 16.3.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update....
Apple released iOS 16.3 in late January following nearly six weeks of beta testing. The software update is available for the iPhone 8 and newer, and while it is a relatively minor update, it still includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes.
Below, we've recapped new features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for...
February has been a relatively quiet month for Apple so far beyond the new HomePod arriving to customers, but things should pick up soon. Apple is rumored to have at least three new product announcements planned for the period of March through June, including a new Mac Pro, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and its long-awaited AR/VR headset. Apple often introduces a new iPhone color or two in the spring...
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.
Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far.
Comm...
Apple today added refurbished iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad Pro models to its online refurbished store, offering the tablets at a discounted price for the first time.
Pricing on the iPad mini 6 starts at $419 for the 64GB model, an $80 discount off of the original $499 starting price tag. Apple is offering multiple color options, with a 256GB model also available for $549, a $100 discount....