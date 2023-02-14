Deals: Amazon Takes $99 Off 2022 iPad Air With Numerous Record Low Prices

Amazon today has discounts on Apple's 2022 iPad Air, including multiple all-time low prices on these tablets. In total, you'll find up to $99 off these tablets, with record low prices available for both Wi-Fi models.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in two colors at $499.99 on Amazon, which is down from $599.00. As of writing, shipping on this version of the tablet is delayed, with the earliest available for delivery around February 21. Given this is an all-time low price, you can lock in this deal today ahead of those slightly delayed arrival dates.

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has hit $649.99 on Amazon, down from $749.00. This is another record low price, and it's available in two colors. Shipping dates are slightly delayed for this model as well, with the earliest estimated for around February 21.

You can pair the Apple Pencil 2 with your new iPad Air, now available at the all-time low price of $89.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00. Besides the iPad Air, the Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).

As of writing, there are no discounts on Amazon for the cellular models of the 2022 iPad Air. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.