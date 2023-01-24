Apple Preparing to Re-Release Revamped HomeKit Architecture That Was Removed From iOS 16.2

by

Apple with the iOS 16.2 update introduced an updated underlying architecture for HomeKit and the Home app, but it was pulled a week after launch because of bugs and installation issues. At the time, Apple said the removal was temporary and that the upgrade option would "return soon."

homekit showdown 2 thumb
It appears that Apple is nearly ready to reintroduce the updated Home architecture, as backend code indicates that Apple is preparing a "version 2" and testing it internally.


Other than stating that the architecture would be made available "soon," Apple has provided no timing. We are expecting an iOS 16.4 beta to follow the iOS 16.3 launch, and it is likely that the architecture update will appear in that beta. As of now, we don't know when the beta is coming, but it could be as soon as this week.

With the launch of the second-generation HomePod, Apple did mention that the Sound Recognition feature coming in a spring update would require the revamped Home architecture, but we could see the architecture update ahead of when Sound Recognition is released.

home app architecture update 1
Apple says that the update improves the reliability and efficiency of communication between smart home accessories and Apple devices, and it is something that Apple has been working on since iOS 16 was announced at WWDC in June 2022.

The first release of the new Home architecture caused some ‌HomeKit‌ devices to go missing from ‌HomeKit‌ setups or to be stuck with a "configuring/updating" status. It also resulted in invitations to share the Home with others failing, and it broke ‌HomeKit‌ Secure video recording for some.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, Home

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.3 for iPhone Launching Next Week With These 4 New Features

Friday January 20, 2023 11:43 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.3 will be released to the public next week. The software update will be available for the iPhone 8 and newer and includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes. Below, we've recapped bigger features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts, worldwide ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Feature Ultra-Thin Curved Bezels

Saturday January 21, 2023 8:20 am PST by
The iPhone 15 Pro models will have thinner, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models, potentially resulting in an Apple Watch-like appearance, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro." ShrimpApplePro clarified that the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models will still have flat displays, since only the bezels are to be curved. According to a source speaking to the leaker,...
Read Full Article258 comments
Apple Park View

Apple Breaks 13-Year Tradition by Announcing New Products in January

Friday January 20, 2023 2:59 am PST by
Apple this week broke a tradition it has maintained for the past 13 years by announcing new products in the first month of the year. This week, Apple unexpectedly announced several new products, including updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max, a new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro, and an updated HomePod. As it has occasionally done, Apple announced the latest...
Read Full Article
M2 Pro and Max Feature

Benchmark Results Reveal Graphics Performance of M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips

Friday January 20, 2023 7:48 am PST by
The first graphics-focused benchmark results have surfaced for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, offering a closer look at GPU performance improvements. Metal scores on Geekbench reveal that the M2 Pro with a 19-core GPU and M2 Max with a 38-core GPU in the new MacBook Pros offer around 30% faster graphics performance over the M1 Pro and M1 Max, in line with Apple's advertised claims. The...
Read Full Article214 comments
AirPods 3 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Wednesday January 18, 2023 12:44 pm PST by
Apple today introduced new 5B59 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5B58 firmware that was released in November. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support document with release information. There is no...
Read Full Article106 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.3 With Security Keys for Apple ID, New HomePod Support, Bug Fixes and More

Monday January 23, 2023 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.3, the third major update to the iOS 16 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 16.3 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.2, an update that added the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, and more. iOS 16‌.3 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update....
Read Full Article140 comments