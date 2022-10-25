iOS and iPadOS 16.2 Betas Overhaul Home App Architecture With Improved Performance
The iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 betas introduce a new Home app architecture upgrade, which can be installed to upgrade performance. The architecture overhaul follows the addition of the Matter smart home standard in iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1.
Apple ahead of the launch of iOS 16 promised a new architecture for the Home app, and said that it would be a separate update. Apple says that it brings faster, more reliable performance, especially for smart homes with a lot of smart accessories installed. Users will be able to communicate with and control connected accessories more efficiently from multiple devices at the same time with the Home app.
Updating the Home app architecture will require all Apple devices that access the home to be using the latest software, so to install it, users will need to have iOS 16.2 at a minimum, as well as the HomePod 16.2 software, which is available in a beta capacity to a limited number of testers.
