Apple Releases iOS 16.3 With Security Keys for Apple ID, New HomePod Support, Bug Fixes and More

by

Apple today released iOS 16.3, the third major update to the iOS 16 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 16.3 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.2, an update that added the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, and more.

‌iOS 16‌‌.3 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It can take a few minutes for the updates to propagate to all users due to high demand. Apple has also released iOS 15.7.3 for iPhone users who have older devices, with the update offering security improvements.

Today's update introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, allowing for physical two-factor authentication that replaces the digital two-factor authentication used for ‌Apple ID‌ logins. There is a new Unity wallpaper, along with support for the second-generation HomePod.

Apple tweaked Emergency SOS to prevent accidental emergency calls. You can still activate Emergency SOS when holding down the side button with the up or down volume button, but a call won't be placed until the buttons are released.

A number of bug fixes are also included, with Apple addressing an issue that could cause horizontal lines to temporarily appear on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, a bug that could result in the Home Lock Screen widget not accurately displaying Home app status, and Siri bugs related to music requests and CarPlay. Apple's full release notes for the update are below:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

  • New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month
  • Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices
  • Support for HomePod (2nd generation)
  • Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls
  • Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
  • Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen
  • Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status
  • Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests
  • Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

More information on all of the features in ‌iOS 16‌ can be found in our roundup. Apple has also released an iOS 15.7.3 security update that is available for those who are still running iOS 15, as well as an iOS 12.5.7 update for those who have an even older device.

