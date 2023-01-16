Some iOS 16 Users Continue to Report Plethora of Bugs Months After Launch

by

Four months after launch, iOS 16 users continue to report experiencing a plethora of bugs, ranging from slow keyboard pop-ups, random rebooting, UI glitches, camera freezes, and more.

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow
Apple released ‌iOS 16‌ in September and has since released multiple follow-up updates to address bugs and security patches. The most recent update for the operating system is iOS 16.2, released on December 13. iOS 16.2 brought a new Freeform app, new always-on display options for the iPhone 14 Pro, new lock screen widgets, 5G support for India, and more. Along with the latest features, the update also brought many bugs and system glitches, according to user reports.

Across Twitter, Reddit (1,2,3,4,5,6), the MacRumors forum (1,2,3,4), and Apple Support, users say they're experiencing an unusual amount of bugs and poor system performance following the most recent ‌iOS 16‌ update. According to users, the issues are wide-ranging, including Spotlight search glitches, the keyboard not appearing in apps, excessive battery drain, the Camera app freezing, problems with Focus modes, Apple Music app bugs, HomeKit accessories not working, and CarPlay glitches.

On Reddit, users report that apps can freeze after they're opened or crash entirely while in use. "This started happening after updating to iOS 16.2, where I'll be using an app (happening on any app), and the application freezes for a couple of seconds," one user said. "Yeah it's been awful! I even decided this year was the year to upgrade my phone to 14 Pro and it's been so bad," said another user.

Users also report ongoing issues with the Home app following the iOS 16.2 update. One new feature of the update was an overhaul of the architecture of the Home app. Apple announced the new architecture in June, promising faster, more reliable ‌HomeKit‌ performance. Following the release of the new app, however, users reported issues with accessories not working, forcing Apple to withdraw the update.

User reports suggest issues are not limited to any specific iPhone model, given ‌iOS 16‌ is supported by the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and later models. Even with the latest high-end iPhones, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, users are experiencing issues, including a long-standing problem with the device lagging when a user closes out of an app.

iOS 16.2 was released last month after testing with developers and public testers since October. Through the beta testing period in October, November, and December, Apple released five updates, addressing bugs and issues reported by testers.

Given the nature of bugs experienced by some users on iOS 16.2, Apple could release iOS 16.2.1 before releasing iOS 16.3 several weeks later. Apple is currently testing iOS 16.3 with developers and public beta members with just a few new features.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Here's What's New in iOS 16.3 for Your iPhone So Far

Friday January 13, 2023 10:49 am PST by
Apple released the second beta of iOS 16.3 earlier this week, and so far only one new feature and two other minor changes have been discovered in the software update. It's possible that iOS 16.3 will also include various bug fixes and security updates. iOS 16.3 should be publicly released within the next month or so, and it is possible that more features will be added in later beta versions. ...
Read Full Article67 comments
top stories 14jan2023

Top Stories: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro, Touchscreen Macs, iOS 17 Expectations, and More

Saturday January 14, 2023 6:00 am PST by
The holidays are clearly over, with the Apple rumor mill back into full swing as we hit the midpoint of January. This week saw an array of both near-term and longer-term rumors ranging from Apple's mixed-reality headset, Apple silicon Mac Pro, iPhone 15, and iOS 17 later this year to new technology potentially coming to Apple devices over the next several years. We covered a lot of the...
Read Full Article18 comments
iphone 14 pro display issues

Apple Working on Fix for iPhone 14 Pro Horizontal Lines Display Issue

Friday January 13, 2023 1:17 am PST by
Apple has acknowledged that iPhone 14 Pro Max users may see flashing horizontal lines on their display when the device is being turned on. MacRumors forum user Infernoqt and Reddit user u/1LastOutlaw Last month, MacRumors reported that a growing number of iPhone 14 Pro customers described seeing green and yellow horizontal lines flash on their iPhone display when the device is being turned...
Read Full Article89 comments
Apples Biggest Hardware Flops Feature

Apple's Biggest Hardware Flops of All Time

Saturday January 14, 2023 9:00 am PST by
These days Apple is associated with the iPod, iPhone, iPad, MacBook – game-changing products so wildly successful that they have changed the way we live. But even the most valuable company in the world has had its fair share of marketing missteps and hardware blunders. Apple wasn't always as profitable as it is today, and the failure of some of its earlier products would have doomed most...
Read Full Article369 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

Next-Generation MacBook Pro Models With M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips Reportedly 'Delayed Once Again'

Wednesday January 11, 2023 6:53 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips were slated to hit the market in "early 2023," but the laptops are now expected to be "delayed once again," according to Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. The report does not offer a revised launch timeframe for the new MacBook Pros. In his newsletter last weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple...
Read Full Article234 comments
iPad More Than 12

What's Happening With Apple's Even Larger iPad Models?

Saturday January 14, 2023 7:30 am PST by
Apple has been rumored to be working on iPads with even larger displays since mid-2021, but amid reports of the 14-inch model being cancelled, what is going on with the company's larger tablet plans? The Rumors So Far Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to float the rumor of Apple designers and engineers exploring iPads with bigger screens that could further "blur the lines" between a tablet...
Read Full Article77 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Thursday December 15, 2022 4:39 pm PST by
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Read Full Article
tim cook macbook pro

Apple CEO Tim Cook Taking Substantial Pay Cut in 2023 After Earning Nearly $100 Million Last Year

Thursday January 12, 2023 2:17 pm PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook's total compensation was $99.4 million in 2022, according to the company's proxy statement released today. His compensation included a $3 million salary, roughly $83 million in stock awards, and $13.4 million in other forms of compensation. Cook's total compensation in 2021 was $98.7 million. Cook will be taking a substantial pay cut in 2023, as noted by Bloomberg's Mark...
Read Full Article313 comments