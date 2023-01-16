Apple Rumored to Have Product Announcement Tomorrow

Apple will make its first product announcement of 2023 through a press release on its website tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser. MacRumors can corroborate an announcement is expected to take place this week.



The announcement could be one of several products expected in the near future, including updated MacBook Pros and Mac mini models.

The updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to feature the same design as the models announced in October 2021, with only updated performance thanks to the M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips. An updated ‌Mac mini‌ is also expected to gain from the performance of new ‌M2‌ chips, but rumors suggest it will feature the same design as the current model.

MacRumors has also learned Apple will hold briefings later this week with members of the press and media on the new devices ahead of review embargoes for the new products lifting next week.