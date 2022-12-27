Deals: Anker Discounting Wide Selection of USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More
Anker is heading into the new year with even more sales on its best charging and power accessories, all of which can be found on Amazon. Below you'll find deals on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Shoppers should note that many of these sales require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discount at the checkout screen, so be sure to watch out for those when browsing on Amazon.
Cables
- Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable (2-Pack) - $11.98, down from $15.99
- USB-C to Lightning Cable + 30W GaN Charger - $28.49 with on-page coupon, down from $37.99
Wall Chargers
- Nano Pro Compact Fast Charger - $12.74 with on-page coupon, down from $17.99
- USB-C Foldable Fast Charger - $18.39 with on-page coupon, down from $22.99
- 3-Port 65W USB-C and USB-A Charger - $44.99, down from $59.99
- 3-Port 100W USB-C and USB-A Charger - $59.99, down from $79.99
- 3-Port 120W USB-C and USB-A Charger - $75.99 with on-page coupon, down from $94.99
Portable Chargers
- PowerCore 5,000 mAh Magnetic Portable Charger - $34.99, down from $39.99
- 45W Wall Charger + 5,000 mAh Portable Charger - $45.49, down from $69.99
- PowerCore Solar 20,000 mAh - $48.99, down from $69.99
- Powerhouse 100W + 24,000 mAh - $129.99, down from $199.99
Miscellaneous
- Magnetic Desktop Charging Station - $74.99 with on-page coupon, down from $99.99
- PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand - $31.99 with Prime membership, down from $39.99
- 7-in-1 USB-C Hub - $29.74 with on-page coupon, down from $34.99
- USB-C to HDMI Adapter - $15.29 with on-page coupon, down from $17.99
- PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock - $179.99, down from $199.99
- Portable Power Station - $799.99 with on-page coupon, down from $999.99
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.