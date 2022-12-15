AirPods Max 2: Everything We Know About Features and Launch Date

by

Apple's AirPods Max launched two years ago today, but rumors about a successor remain thin on the ground, so what exactly can we expect from ‌‌AirPods Max‌‌ 2?

AirPods Max Gen 2 Feature Black 2
After months of rumors, the ‌AirPods Max‌ began arriving with customers two years ago today, but the device now seems to be showing its age, with the second-generation AirPods Pro adding a range of technological innovations that the AirPods Max lack, such as Adaptive Transparency, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, skin-detect sensors, and the U1 chip for Precision Finding with Find My.

While it seems likely that the next-generation ‌AirPods Max‌ will gain many of the above features, there have been surprisingly few rumors about the device. In May 2021, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple was not actively working on second-generation AirPods Max, and previous talk of a color options refresh for the first-generation seems to have diminished.

New Features

The most recent mention of a second-generation model was Gurman's claim in October that the next version of ‌AirPods Max‌ will feature USB-C and launch "by 2024." Beyond this single feature, we do not have any concrete rumors from reliable sources about what the new model could offer – but there is some evidence that could provide some interesting indications about what to expect.

In 2020, Gurman said that the ‌AirPods Max‌, thought at the time to be called "AirPods Studio," had suffered from several development challenges, such as problems with the headband being too tight, leading to multiple delays and scaling back of functionality. It seems plausible that after several more years to iterate on the aspects that did not make it into the first version of the device, the second-generation ‌AirPods Max‌ could introduce some of these initially scrapped features.

It was originally believed that ‌AirPods Max‌ would offer unique customizability with interchangeable headbands and earcups, much like Apple Watch bands. Amid these delays and development issues, Bloomberg predicted that Apple would drop the concept of a replaceable headband to accelerate production.

airpods max sim ejectorImage via Prelook

Evidence of this concept can be seen in the final ‌AirPods Max‌ design. Users can easily remove the headband from AirPods Max without any disassembly of the headphones. To do this, users simply need to remove the magnetic ear cushions, fold the earcups flat, and insert a SIM card ejector tool into a small hole above the speaker.

Once the earcups are removed, the spokes on either side of the headband reveal a small Lightning-style connector for transferring power, and potentially data, between the earcups. It is possible that this system for removing the headband is a remnant of the original, more modular approach to ‌AirPods Max‌. The earcups are magnetically removable and can easily be swapped out for a different color.

airpods max ear cups
Moreover, it was believed that ‌AirPods Max‌ would have left and right ear detection so users could reverse the headphones' orientation, as well as touch pads on the earcups for controls. This appears to have been replaced by the Digital Crown from the Apple Watch in the final product.

Rumors also suggested that the ‌AirPods Max‌ would be available in two varieties, including a more affordable sports-oriented model. Leaker Jon Prosser repeatedly said that ‌AirPods Max‌ would come in a "sport-like variant" for $350 and a "luxury variant" for $599. While Prosser's $599 price tag was not far off the eventual $549 ‌AirPods Max‌ retail price, the cheaper $350 "sport variant" has yet to emerge. Apple could still launch this lower-end version of the ‌AirPods Max‌ some time in the future.

Based on the above information, the second-generation ‌AirPods Max‌ could conceivably offer some of these features:


Rumored for AirPods Max 2 Specifically

  • USB-C port instead of Lightning
  • New color options

Rumored for Original AirPods Max But Omitted

  • Interchangeable headband for more visual customization options
  • Automatic left and right ear detection
  • Touch pads on the earcups for audio controls
  • Lower-cost sports-oriented model


AirPods Pro Features That AirPods Max Could Adopt

  • H2 chips
  • Up to two times better Active Noise Cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • Adaptive Transparency
  • Conversation Boost
  • Skin-detect sensors
  • U1 chip for Precision Finding with ‌Find My‌
  • IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance
  • Improved battery life
  • MagSafe charging

Launch Date

At least one new AirPods product has launched every year since 2019. To date, Apple seems to wait two and a half to three years to update each AirPods device and, since 2019, a different AirPods product line has been updated each year. According to this pattern, ‌AirPods Max‌ should be the next AirPods device to receive a refresh, perhaps somewhere between June and November 2023.

  1. AirPods (first-generation): September 2016
  2. AirPods (second-generation): March 2019 (two years and six months after previous generation)
  3. ‌AirPods Pro‌ (first-generation): October 2019
  4. AirPods Max: December 2020
  5. AirPods (third-generation): October 2021 (two years and six months after previous generation)
  6. ‌AirPods Pro‌ (second-generation): September 2022 (two years and 11 months after previous generation)
  7. AirPods Max (second-generation): June to November 2023?

Apple could, of course, wait even longer to update the device. Past launch dates do not always indicate Apple's future plans, but they can provide insights into the patterns to be expected from the company. There is even the slim chance that there are no plans to update the ‌AirPods Max‌, with the product potentially meeting the same fate as the HomePod. It is simply too early in the rumor cycle to say at the current time.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Neutral)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

lowkey Avatar
lowkey
2 minutes ago at 01:13 am
That’s a long way of saying “we don’t know”

As a Max owner the thing at the very top of the list would be a proper case to put them in that protects the fishnet headband. And a freaking off switch.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 With Freeform, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection and More

Tuesday December 13, 2022 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system that came out in September. iOS 16.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for Live Activities, Matter, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more. The ‌iOS 16‌.2 update Apple's can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article134 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 Released for iPhone With These 12 New Features

Thursday December 8, 2022 7:05 am PST by
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Read Full Article103 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases AirTags Firmware Update

Monday December 12, 2022 11:27 am PST by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A36, up from the 2A24e firmware that Apple started releasing in November. Note that when you install the update, you will see a 2.0.36 version number. There is no word yet on what's included in the update, but Apple may provide a support document with...
Read Full Article94 comments
MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

13-Inch MacBook Air With OLED Display Rumored to Launch in 2024

Monday December 12, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Apple plans to introduce new 13-inch MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has shared accurate information about future Apple products in the past. Young shared his latest information in a tweet with his subscribers on Sunday. Young did not share any additional details, but earlier...
Read Full Article124 comments
anker snow

Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale on Amazon Has Up to 50% Off Charging Accessories

Monday December 12, 2022 8:27 am PST by
Anker is back today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering up to 50 percent off a collection of its most popular charging accessories. In total these deals include savings on wireless chargers, USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we...
Read Full Article24 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Is Here: How to Use All the New Features

Wednesday December 14, 2022 2:00 am PST by
Apple has officially released iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system, which introduces a number of new features, functions, and customizations for iPhones, including a karaoke-style mode for Apple Music, end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups, new options for Live Activities, and more. This article summarizes what's new and provides links to how-to articles that...
Read Full Article31 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Blue

Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.1 With Freeform, Advanced Data Protection, Find My Improvements and More

Tuesday December 13, 2022 10:04 am PST by
Apple today released macOS 13.1 Ventura, the newest version of the operating system that runs on Macs. macOS Ventura 13.1 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 13 Ventura. The ‌macOS Ventura‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.72 and macOS Monterey 12.6.2 for Mac ...
Read Full Article137 comments
homepod mini color bars

Apple Releases New HomePod 16.2 Software

Tuesday December 13, 2022 9:57 am PST by
Alongside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple today released new software created for the HomePod and HomePod mini. According to Apple's release notes, HomePod software version 16.2 adds performance and stability improvements, with no additional information. It's worth noting that alongside the new iOS and macOS updates, the HomePod software adds a...
Read Full Article41 comments