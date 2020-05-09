Apple's Over-Ear Headphones May Be Called 'AirPods Studio' and Cost $349

Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones may be called "AirPods Studio" and retail for $349, according to Jon Prosser of YouTube channel Front Page Tech.



In keeping with the successful ‌AirPods‌ brand, the rumored "Studio" over-ear headphones would significantly diversify Apple's ‌AirPods‌ lineup, which last added the in-ear AirPods Pro in October 2019. The supposed price of $349 would place "‌AirPods‌ Studio" as a direct competitor to high-end noise-canceling over-ear headphones from Bose and Sony.

Looks like Apple is sticking with the “‌AirPods‌” branding for their new over-ear headphones. ‌AirPods‌ Studio

Codename: B515

$349 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 9, 2020

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple's over-hear headphones to enter mass production in mid-2020, which may suggest a fall 2020 launch.