Apple's Over-Ear Headphones May Be Called 'AirPods Studio' and Cost $349
Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones may be called "AirPods Studio" and retail for $349, according to Jon Prosser of YouTube channel Front Page Tech.
In keeping with the successful AirPods brand, the rumored "Studio" over-ear headphones would significantly diversify Apple's AirPods lineup, which last added the in-ear AirPods Pro in October 2019. The supposed price of $349 would place "AirPods Studio" as a direct competitor to high-end noise-canceling over-ear headphones from Bose and Sony.
Looks like Apple is sticking with the “AirPods” branding for their new over-ear headphones.
AirPods Studio
Codename: B515
$349
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 9, 2020
Prosser has previously accurately leaked the April 15 launch date of the new iPhone SE and, most recently, the May 4 launch date of the refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple's over-hear headphones to enter mass production in mid-2020, which may suggest a fall 2020 launch.