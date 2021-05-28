Gurman: Apple Not Working on Second-Generation AirPods Max, But Has Considered New Colors

by

In a report focused on upcoming third-generation AirPods and second-generation AirPods Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman added that Apple has yet to start working on second-generation AirPods Max, although he said the company has discussed launching additional color variations for the over-ear headphones in the future.

airpods max blue
The relevant bit from the report:

The last AirPods-related hardware introduction from Apple was the over-ear AirPods Max headphones in December. That $549 pair earned criticism for bugs and its high price but praise for its materials and sound. Apple only recently caught up with demand for the product, and it is not currently working on a second generation of the AirPods Max, though it has discussed launching additional color variations in the future.

AirPods Max are currently available in Space Gray, Silver, Green, Sky Blue, and Pink, although interchangeable ear cushions allow for many color combinations. Prior to the AirPods Max being announced, Gurman said Apple also planned to make the headband interchangeable, but the company ultimately decided against that idea.

Launched in December 2020 for $549, the AirPods Max are high-end wireless over-ear headphones, with key features including premium sound quality with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode, an Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup for seamless integration with Apple devices, and more.

Top Rated Comments

diego.caraballo Avatar
diego.caraballo
1 hour ago at 06:16 am
Airpods Max are the new HomePod
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kardinal1911 Avatar
Kardinal1911
1 hour ago at 06:25 am

I hate to say this but apple isn’t the brand we all once knew and loved, they keep making products that don’t do well, and upgrades are never that great, I think they focus more on other stuff now days than making great products
AirPods Max Are phenomenal headphones… Airtag phenomenal product, Apple still makes amazing products and AirPods Max Will do well
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
samlikesmac Avatar
samlikesmac
1 hour ago at 06:19 am
No second gen in development because Apple can’t figure out how to stream lossless audio to wireless headphone lol. Only kidding.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
1 hour ago at 06:17 am
Apple need to learn to stop charging crazy prices when the general public wouldn’t pay that, half a grand for headphones lol
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kcslc Avatar
kcslc
1 hour ago at 06:27 am
Maybe apple should consider a new price?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fromsixtozero Avatar
fromsixtozero
1 hour ago at 06:27 am
It´s crazy..I bought sony 1000XM3 for 200 bucks and these are almost 3x times as expensive with ugly case, heavy, can´t be turned off, 10 hour shorter battery life...do people really buy these?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
