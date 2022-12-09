Best Apple Deals of the Week: Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 and More Apple-Related Accessories Hit Record Low Prices

by

This week's major deals focused on third-party accessories from companies like Samsung, Anker, Nomad, Satechi, Twelve South, and more. In addition to these accessory sales, there were still plenty of Apple product discounts going on, including all-time low prices on MacBook Air, iPad, iPad Air, and more. Many of these still have Christmas delivery options as well.

best deals candycanesNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Samsung

smart monitor m8 red

  • What's the deal? Take up to $330 off Samsung's popular Smart Monitor M8 and many more deals
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$330 OFF
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 for $399.99

This week Samsung began a new "Discover Samsung" winter savings event, which included major discounts across its line of TVs, monitors, computer storage, and more. The highlight of the sale is the Smart Monitor M8 for just $399.99 in select colors, down from $729.99. You can find even more products on sale in our post.

Anker

anker red

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker's best charging accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker began a new discount event on Amazon this week, including major markdowns on cables, portable chargers, wall chargers, wireless chargers, and more. You can find the full list of accessories in our post on the sale, and be sure to note that many require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the sales. Anker's deals are also known to expire fast, so some of these accessories may no longer be discounted, but the majority are still on sale as of writing.

Apple Accessories

random candy canes

This year marked the return of our annual article in which we share a collection of exclusive discounts from popular third-party accessory companies. For 2022, this list includes Nomad, Pad & Quill, Twelve South, Satechi, and 1Password. You can find full details for each sale in our article.

  • Nomad - Save 20% off sitewide with code MRHOLIDAY
  • Satechi - Get 25% off sitewide with code MR25
  • Pad & Quill - Save an extra 15% off sitewide with code MR15
  • Twelve South - Save 20% off your order with code MacRumors20
  • 1Password - Get 50% off first year of 1Password (new customers only)

MacBook Air

macbook airs candycane

  • What's the deal? Take up to $199 off M1 and M2 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

$199 OFF
M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.99

The year's best prices are still around this week for both the M1 and M2 MacBook Air. If you're okay with an older model (or are shopping for someone who would be), the $799.99 price tag on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air is a great sale. The M2 MacBook Air at $1,049.00 is another solid discount for anyone shopping around for the newest model.

iPads

ipad red candycane

  • What's the deal? Take up to $99 off 2022 iPad and iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99

The week began with a return of all-time low prices on both Apple's 2022 iPad and iPad Air, with up to $99 off these models. Prices start at $399.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad in select colors ($50 off), and increase to $499.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air in select colors ($99 off). Some of these are still in stock for Christmas delivery, so order soon if you're interested.

Magic Keyboard

magic keyboard red

  • What's the deal? Take $89 off Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$89 OFF
11-inch Magic Keyboard for $209.99

All-time low prices continued with a new record low deal on the Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air, on sale for $209.99 on Amazon, down from $299.00. Although this one is still on sale in both white and black colors, only black can be delivered before December 25.

Apple TV 4K

apple tv red

  • What's the deal? Take $9 off 128GB Apple TV 4K
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$9 OFF
Apple TV 4K (128GB) for $139.99

Apple TV 4K discounts were very popular this holiday season, but now that we're nearing the middle of December, nearly all sales have ended. The major one still around is a $9 discount on the 2022 Apple TV 4K (128GB Wi-Fi + Ethernet) for $139.99, down from $149.00, an all-time low price.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Can't Get an iPhone 14 Pro? Here's Why You Should Wait for the iPhone 15 Ultra

Monday December 5, 2022 11:44 am PST by
Due to production issues at Apple supplier factories in China, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are backordered and basically out of stock at every store. If you were planning to gift or receive an iPhone 14 Pro model for the holidays and didn't already get one, you're basically out of luck because they're gone until late December. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article218 comments
Apple advanced security Advanced Data Protection screen Feature

FBI Calls End-to-End Encryption 'Deeply Concerning' as Privacy Groups Hail Apple's Advanced Data Protection as a Victory for Users

Thursday December 8, 2022 2:45 am PST by
Apple yesterday announced that end-to-end encryption is coming to even more sensitive types of iCloud data, including device backups, messages, photos, and more, meeting the longstanding demand of both users and privacy groups who have rallied for the company to take the significant step forward in user privacy. iCloud end-to-end encryption, or what Apple calls "Advanced Data Protection,"...
Read Full Article171 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Launching This Month With These 8 New Features

Thursday December 1, 2022 8:44 am PST by
Apple plans to publicly release iOS 16.2 for the iPhone in mid-December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The update remains in beta testing for now, with at least eight new features and changes already uncovered so far. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the ability to hide...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Hands-On With Apple Music Sing in iOS 16.2

Wednesday December 7, 2022 12:24 pm PST by
With the iOS 16.2 release candidate that came out today, Apple added the new Apple Music Sing feature that was announced earlier this week. We thought we'd check out the new karaoke feature to see how it works. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple Music Sing is available on modern iPhones and iPads, as well as the newest Apple TV 4K. It's built in to the Apple...
Read Full Article124 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature yellow

Apple to Charge Under $100,000 for Apple Car, Launch Planned for 2026

Tuesday December 6, 2022 2:31 pm PST by
Apple is aiming to launch an Apple-branded consumer-oriented vehicle by 2026, and its goal is to hit a price point under $100,000 to make the car appeal to a wider range of customers, reports Bloomberg. Apple initially planned to design a car that might look similar to Canoo's Lifestyle Vehicle, where passengers could face one another in a limousine-style car with no steering wheel or...
Read Full Article326 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch Next Week With These 12 New Features

Thursday December 8, 2022 7:05 am PST by
iOS 16.2 is expected to be released next week following nearly two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update now has over a dozen new features for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features coming with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets, the...
Read Full Article88 comments
introducing apple music sing

Apple Music Adding a Karaoke Experience With Apple Music Sing

Tuesday December 6, 2022 7:09 am PST by
Apple today announced Apple Music Sing, a new feature in Apple Music that lets users sing their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and more. Apple Music Sing will utilize Apple Music's real-time lyrics to allow users to sing to their favorite songs using adjustable vocals, background vocals, and duet view to allow more than one singer.Apple Music Sing includes: Adjustable vocals: Users...
Read Full Article96 comments
Twitter Feature

Twitter to Charge $11 Per Month for Twitter Blue on iPhone, $7 on Website

Wednesday December 7, 2022 6:47 pm PST by
Twitter plans to charge $11 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription on the iPhone in order to account for the 30 percent cut that Apple takes from in-app purchases, reports The Information. On the web, Twitter Blue will be priced at $7 per month. Prior to when Twitter Blue was paused, Twitter was charging $7.99 for a subscription, but the pricing will change before it relaunches. According ...
Read Full Article207 comments
Apple advanced security Advanced Data Protection screen Feature

Apple Announces End-to-End Encryption Option for iCloud Photos, Notes, Backups, and More

Wednesday December 7, 2022 10:00 am PST by
Apple today announced it is expanding end-to-end encryption to many additional iCloud data categories on an opt-in basis for enhanced security. iCloud already protects 14 data categories using end-to-end encryption by default, including the Messages app when backups are disabled, passwords stored in iCloud Keychain, Health data, Apple Maps search history, Apple Card transactions, and more,...
Read Full Article135 comments