Deals: Samsung's iMac-Like Smart Monitor M8 Gets Massive $330 Discount
Last week on Cyber Monday, we shared a list of deals including Samsung's popular 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor M8. Today, this monitor has dropped even more on Samsung's website and is available for $399.99, down from $729.99 in select colors.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Specifically, the sale is available in Spring Green, Sunset Pink, and Daylight Blue. Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 has a design very similar to the new 24-inch iMacs, and it uses USB-C charging connectivity and includes AirPlay support.
The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that automatically adjust display brightness and color temperature for viewing comfort. The M8 chassis is 11.4mm thin, which is 0.1mm thinner than Apple's iMac, and it includes a flat back, thin bezels, and a height adjustable stand with tilt functionality.
Integrated into the display is Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity, one micro HDMI port, and two USB-C ports one of which offers 65W of charging output for a phone and notebook. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
