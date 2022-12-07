Deals: Apple's M1 and M2 MacBook Air Available for All-Time Low Prices and Holiday Delivery

All-time low prices are available today for Apple's 256GB M2 MacBook Air on Amazon, on sale for $1,049.00, down from $1,199.00. This price is available in every color, and every one is on track to deliver before December 25.

This sale is a match of the best price we've ever seen on the M2 MacBook Air, and it's one of the few Apple notebooks on sale at a record low price and still available for Christmas delivery. Shipping windows estimate anywhere from December 13 to 23, depending on the color.

If you want to save even more money, and are okay with a previous generation model, Amazon has the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $799.99, down from $999.00. This one is also available in all colors, and all three are available for Christmas delivery.

