Deals: Apple's Magic Keyboard for 11-Inch iPad Pro and iPad Air Drops to $209.99 ($89 Off)

Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air is seeing big discounts at Amazon today and is now available for $209.99, down from $299.00. The keyboard is available in both black and white at this price, although Amazon is showing limited stock of the white version and delivery of both models won't be until just a few days before Christmas.



MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon.

This Magic Keyboard is compatible with all four generations of the 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as the fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air models. It features a full QWERTY keyboard, trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design.

The iPad Pro or iPad Air attaches magnetically to the keyboard with passthrough charging for the iPad via its Smart Connector, and the Magic Keyboard provides front and back protection when closed.

