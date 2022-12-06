Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping With Our Exclusive Apple Accessory Sales at Nomad, Satechi, Twelve South, and More

by

We're right in the middle of the holiday shopping season, so in an effort to help our readers with any last-minute present shopping we've accumulated a list of exclusive sales from companies including Nomad, Satechi, Pad & Quill, Twelve South, and 1Password. Additionally, we're tracking a notable sitewide discount from ZAGG below.

Apple Accessories Deals 2022 HeroNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These sales offer the perfect chance to do some online shopping before it's too late for items to arrive before the end of the month. Our exclusive deals run the gamut of Apple accessories, and you can shop for iPhone cases, MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, screen protectors, leather bags, and much more. We also have an exclusive software sale this year, thanks to a partnership with 1Password.

Each sale has a different end date, and shipping will vary from site-to-site, so be sure to read on for more information. Most brands are still offering delivery for Christmas, as long as you place orders soon. Every sale below except ZAGG is exclusive to our readers, and will require a coupon code, which you can find listed below as well.

Nomad

Apple Accessories Deals 2022 Nomad

20% OFF
Nomad Sitewide Sale

Over at Nomad, you can get 20 percent off all in stock and full price items sitewide with our exclusive code MRHOLIDAY. This sale will last through December 16, and most things on Nomad's website are in stock and ready to ship for Christmas.

Nomad offers a variety of high-quality accessories for Apple products, like the Base Station Pro wireless charger, Rugged Folio for iPad Pro, Rugged Case for iPhone 14, Rugged Case for AirPods Pro, and even a variety of straps for the Apple Watch.

Satechi

Apple Accessories Deals 2022 Satechi

25% OFF
Satechi Sitewide Sale

Satechi is well known for its large collection of charging products, and with our exclusive code you can take 25 percent off sitewide. The company sells portable batteries, USB-C hubs, wireless chargers that are compatible with MagSafe, and more.

Twelve South

Apple Accessories Deals 2022 Twelve South

  • What's the deal? Save 20% off your order with code MacRumors20
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 25
  • What do they sell? Accessories tailored for Apple products like iPhone Qi chargers and MacBook stands

20% OFF
Twelve South Sitewide Sale

At Twelve South, you can get 20 percent off your entire order with the promo code MacRumors20. This promo code will last through December 25 for users in the United States.

Twelve South has numerous accessories that are specifically made for Apple products, like AirSnap for AirPods, HiRise Wireless for iPhone, and BookBook Vol. 2 for iPad Pro. You can browse for some holiday shopping ideas of your own on Twelve South's website.

Pad & Quill

Apple Accessories Deals 2022 Pad and Quill

  • What's the deal? Save an extra 15% off sitewide with code MR15
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 25
  • What do they sell? Well-known for quality leather accessories including iPhone and iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, wallets

EXTRA 15% OFF
Pad & Quill Sitewide Sale

At Pad & Quill, our readers have a chance to save on Apple accessories all the way through Christmas day. With our exclusive discount code you can save an extra 15 percent sitewide on Pad & Quill, including accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook.

Pad & Quill currently has a 20 percent sitewide sale running, and entering our code MR15 will take an additional 15 percent off already discounted prices. These are some of the best prices of the year on Pad & Quill's accessories, so be sure to shop soon if you're interested.

1Password

Apple Accessories Deals 2022 1Pass

  • What's the deal? Get 50% off first year of 1Password (new customers only)
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 31

50% OFF
1Password Individual 1st Year

Popular password management service 1Password is offering our readers a chance to get their first full year of 1Password Individual at half the price. This offer is only available to new customers, and no promo code is needed. You can simply find the offer waiting for new customers to create an account on this landing page.

ZAGG

Apple Accessories Deals 2022 Zagg

25% OFF
ZAGG Sitewide Sale

On ZAGG's website, you can get 25 percent off up to three items sitewide, including from ZAGG itself, Mophie, InvisibleShield, and Gear4. This sale has discounts on screen protectors, portable batteries, battery cases, charging cables, and more.

To get the discount, head to ZAGG's website, browse for up to three items and add them to your bag. Once on the checkout screen you'll see the 25 discount has been applied automatically to your order.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

