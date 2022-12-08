Deals: Amazon Introduces New Low Price on 128GB Apple TV 4K, Available for $139.99

Amazon today introduced a new all-time low price on the 2022 Apple TV 4K (128GB Wi-Fi + Ethernet), available for $139.99, down from $149.00. The Apple TV 4K is in stock and has an estimated delivery date of December 12 - 14 for most residences in the United States.

This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for this version of the Apple TV 4K, beating the previous low by about $5. The 64GB model is also on sale at a slight discount of $123.49, down from $129.00.

