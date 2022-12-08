Deals: Samsung's New Winter Sale Has Major Discounts on TVs, Monitors, and More

Samsung today began a new winter deals event, offering sales on TVs, tablets, monitors, memory, audio accessories, and more. The "Discover Samsung" event is set to run through December 15 and introduce new deals of the day every day of the sale.

Below we've collected a few of the highlights of the sale, particularly focusing on major discounts on Samsung TVs and monitors. The new sale continues Samsung's discount on the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8, available for $399.99 in select colors, down from $729.99, an all-time low price on the iMac-like monitor.

TVs

Monitors

Storage

