Apple Abandons Plans to Detect Known CSAM Stored in iCloud Photos

by

In addition to making end-to-end encryption available for iCloud Photos, Apple today announced that it has abandoned its controversial plans to detect known Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) stored in iCloud Photos, according to a statement shared with WIRED.

Apple's full statement:

After extensive consultation with experts to gather feedback on child protection initiatives we proposed last year, we are deepening our investment in the Communication Safety feature that we first made available in December 2021. We have further decided to not move forward with our previously proposed CSAM detection tool for iCloud Photos. Children can be protected without companies combing through personal data, and we will continue working with governments, child advocates, and other companies to help protect young people, preserve their right to privacy, and make the internet a safer place for children and for us all.

In August 2021, Apple announced plans for three new child safety features, including a system to detect known CSAM images stored in iCloud Photos, a Communication Safety option that blurs sexually explicit photos in the Messages app, and child exploitation resources for Siri. Communication Safety launched in the U.S. with iOS 15.2 in December 2021 and has since expanded to the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and the Siri resources are also available, but CSAM detection never ended up launching.

Apple initially said CSAM detection would be implemented in an update to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 by the end of 2021, but the company ultimately postponed the feature based on "feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others." Now, after a year of silence, Apple has abandoned the CSAM detection plans altogether.

Apple promised its CSAM detection system was "designed with user privacy in mind." The system would have performed "on-device matching using a database of known CSAM image hashes" from child safety organizations, which Apple would transform into an "unreadable set of hashes that is securely stored on users' devices."

Apple planned to report iCloud accounts with known CSAM image hashes to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a non-profit organization that works in collaboration with U.S. law enforcement agencies. Apple said there would be a "threshold" that would ensure "less than a one in one trillion chance per year" of an account being incorrectly flagged by the system, plus a manual review of flagged accounts by a human.

Apple's plans were criticized by a wide range of individuals and organizations, including security researchers, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), politicians, policy groups, university researchers, and even some Apple employees.

Some critics argued that the feature would have created a "backdoor" into devices, which governments or law enforcement agencies could use to surveil users. Another concern was false positives, including the possibility of someone intentionally adding CSAM imagery to another person's iCloud account to get their account flagged.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
52 minutes ago at 10:38 am

Yeah, but now we can't catch the pedophiles
That's the Law Enforcement and Government job. Not Apple's.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus
Populus
57 minutes ago at 10:34 am
This is the right decision for Apple to make, in my opinion. I’m glad they recognized that there are better ways to prevent the spread of this type of content.

I’m sincerely surprised Apple backtracked on something as big as this (and with such a big pressure from the governments).
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
57 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Thank you, Apple. CSAM was a joke. If privacy matters in your life, it should matter to the phone your life is on". Long Live!

Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest
antiprotest
57 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Apple has lost my trust, so if I were to take Apple at their word, this is good news, but I remain skeptical of Apple going forward.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reallyck
Realityck
56 minutes ago at 10:34 am

Apple today announced that it has abandoned its plans to detect known CSAM stored in iCloud Photos, according to a statement shared with WIRED ('https://www.wired.com/story/apple-photo-scanning-csam-communication-safety-messages/').
Everybody should be happy CSAM is DOA
Everybody should be happy CSAM is DOA
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zapmymac
zapmymac
43 minutes ago at 10:48 am
Good sensible news, let law enforcement do this.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
