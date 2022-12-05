Deals: Get the Year's Best Prices on 2021 MacBook Pros (Up to $499 Off)

Amazon and Best Buy are kicking off the week with a return of the year's best prices on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro. Additionally, we're tracking a new all-time low on the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro at B&H Photo.



14-Inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 14-inch models, you can get the 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro from Best Buy for $1,599.00, down from $1,999.00. This deal is available in both colors and Best Buy has both Silver and Space Gray in stock.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For more storage, the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,999.99 on Amazon, down from $2,499.00. This one is only available in Silver and Amazon has an estimated delivery date of December 15 as of writing.

Both of these deals match the best prices we previously saw on the MacBook Pro during Black Friday. We aren't sure if these will expire and not return before the end of December, so if you're shopping for the holidays, make your purchases soon.



16-Inch MacBook Pro

Lastly, B&H Photo has a rare all-time low price on the 10-core M1 Max 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's available for $3,049.00, down from $3,499.00 in Space Gray.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.