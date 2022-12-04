Kuo: Apple Headset Shipments Potentially Delayed Until Second Half of 2023

Mass shipments of Apple's long-rumored mixed reality headset may be delayed until the second half of 2023 due to unspecified software-related issues, according to the latest information shared by tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo said mass shipments of components for the headset are still likely to begin in the first half of 2023, but he believes that mass shipments of fully assembled headsets may not begin until the second half of the year. This delay could result in the headset launching in the second half of 2023, even if Apple announces it earlier in the year.

Kuo previously claimed that Apple planned to unveil the headset at a January media event. In a series of tweets today, Kuo said it is currently unclear whether the delay in mass shipments would result in the product announcement being pushed back, but he did say that an overly lengthy period between a media event and mass shipments can hurt sales.