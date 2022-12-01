Belkin Launches Kit for Cleaning Earwax Off of AirPods

Belkin this week announced the launch of a new AirPods Cleaning Kit, which is designed to remove earwax and dirt build-up from the earbuds to restore acoustic performance.



The kit is designed for the AirPods 1, 2, and 3 models, as these earbuds do not have silicone tips that protect them from exposure to earwax when in the ears.

Belkin's kit includes a cleaning brush, an earwax softening solution, cleaning gel, and a microfiber cloth. It seems to be designed to be a one-time use kit as the cleaning components are provided in small quantities, and the cleaning gel in particular says that it must be used within two hours of opening.

According to Belkin, wax and dirt build-up can impact sound quality, and the kit is able to remove up to 99 percent of materials that are clogging up the AirPods. The cleaning components are designed to be mess-free, and Belkin says that they will not damage the AirPods.

The AirPods Cleaning Kit is available from the Belkin website for $14.99.