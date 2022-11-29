Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Sales Are in Big Trouble Due to Foxconn Factory Protests

by

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022 will be "significantly lower" than the market consensus due to labor protests at Foxconn's main iPhone factory in China, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple
Kuo today said iPhone production at the factory in Zhengzhou has been "significantly affected" by the protests over unfavorable working conditions, leading him to cut his iPhone shipments forecast for the fourth quarter of 2022 by 20% to 70-75 million units, compared to a market consensus of 80-85 million units.

The average capacity utilization rate at the factory was only about 20% in November, and is only expected to improve to 30–40% in December, according to Kuo. He said Pegatron and Luxshare have each obtained about 10% of iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max orders from Foxconn, but said mass shipments will not be until late December at the earliest.

Kuo believes that the production issues could result in iPhone revenue being "significantly lower than the market consensus by 20–30% or more" this quarter.

Due to lengthy shipping delays and a recession, Kuo believes that most of the demand for iPhone 14 Pro models this quarter will simply "disappear" rather than be deferred, suggesting that many customers who would have purchased an iPhone 14 Pro right now will not return to order the device in January or later once supply improves.

iPhone 14 Pro models currently face at least a four-week shipping delay on Apple's online store in the U.S. as the company struggles to maintain supply.

Top Rated Comments

Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
49 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Hopefully this adds to the number of reasons to move production out of China into other markets.

The behaviour of the Chinese "government" has been atrocious for many years now. Enough is enough.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
44 minutes ago at 09:02 am
I think there's more important things to worry about with China other than iPhone 14 Pro supply. Chinese citizens deserve better than Xi Jinping and the entire CCP.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ILoveCalvinCool Avatar
ILoveCalvinCool
40 minutes ago at 09:05 am
We should be more concerned about the workers than about iPhone 14 supply.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
49 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Wish, Apple had an assembly plant running in India full force. Apple just needs to get out of China. This is not a wake-up call anymore.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
43 minutes ago at 09:03 am
China's "Zero covid" policy is basically a form of implicit warfare where they manipulate global supply chains at their whim to **** with and disadvantage the western world. It's a direct response to western sanctions on their chip tech, etc.

Everybody needs to move manufacturing to india, mexico, vietnam etc Asap
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
46 minutes ago at 09:00 am

Wish, Apple had an assembly plant running in India full force. Apple just needs to get out of China. This is not a wake up call anymore.
100%. It was great to see "Made in India" on the back of my grandad's iPhone 12 box a couple of months ago. And I liked seeing "Made in Vietnam" on the AirPods.

There is so much untapped potential in these areas, we just need the businesses (like Apple and Foxconn) to actually invest in these areas, and go for it.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

