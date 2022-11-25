Huge List of Black Friday Deals on Apple Accessories

Black Friday is in full swing today, and in this article we're highlighting some of the best deals that you can find online among popular third-party accessory makers like Twelve South, Nomad, Satechi, and many more. Visit our Black Friday Roundup for a deeper dive into the best sales going on today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Many Black Friday deals are known to sell out fast, so keep that in mind when browsing our posts and shopping online today. If you see something you're interested in, be sure to snag it quickly. You can also check out Black Friday deals on Apple products in our individual posts listed below.



Sonos

The Sonos Black Friday event runs through November 28, offering savings on six accessories. This includes speakers, a subwoofer, and soundbars, and no coupon codes are required.

Ecobee

Ecobee's Black Friday sale runs through November 30, with some of the year's best prices on the company's smart thermostat and camera accessories. You'll find the deals below on Ecobee's own website and Amazon from November 17.

ZAGG

ZAGG is offering 40 percent off sitewide until December 5. This sale covers up to three items in your cart, and it includes all of ZAGG's brands: Mophie, InvisibleShield, and Gear4.

Mophie's charging products make great holiday gifts, and include wireless chargers, Lightning cables, USB-C accessories, battery cases, and much more. Once you find up to three items to purchase, the discount will automatically be applied to your cart.

Twelve South

Twelve South's Black Friday event has most of its Apple accessories at a discount this week. This includes savings on MacBook stands, iPad stands, iPhone cases, wireless chargers, and much more.

Satechi

Satechi has 25 percent off sitewide when you spend under $149 on the site (use code BFCM25), and 30 percent off when you spend over $150 (use code BFCM30). These will run through November 28.

Anker

As usual, Anker has massive savings on a variety of charging accessories this Black Friday. This includes sales on USB-C chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, solar-powered generators, USB-C hubs, and much more.

Anker's Black Friday event will run all the way through December 4, including new discounts every day and a refresh of sales once Cyber Monday hits.

Brydge

At Brydge, you can save on keyboards compatible with Apple's iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro tablets. The company's Black Friday sale also includes discounts on its Vertical Dock for the MacBook Pro.

Nimble

Nimble is hosting a variety of sales this Black Friday, including ones on Nimble's own website, on Verizon's website, and on Target's website. Nimble's own sale has up to 60 percent off all products sitewide, and it will end December 2.

On Verizon, sales focus on the Apollo Wireless Pad, which is 50 percent off through December 25. From November 23 through November 28, you can get 40 percent off Champ Portable Chargers from Nimble on Verizon.

On Target, sales run as long as December 2. During this time you can get 25 percent off Nimble products, and 50 percent off the Apollo Wireless Pad.

Nomad

Nomad's Black Friday sale has 25 percent off all Nomad products sitewide through November 29. No codes are needed, and there are even deeper savings on outlet items (which are final sale).

Hyper

Hyper is holding its Black Friday event through November 29, and it includes up to 60 percent off numerous chargers, battery packs, hubs, docks, cables, sleeves, and tons more.

Casetify

Casetify's Black Friday sale runs through November 30. During the event, if you buy one accessory you'll get 15 percent off, if you buy two you'll get 25 percent off, and if you buy three you'll get 30 percent off. This applies to not only cases but all products on Casetify's website.

Moment

Moment is taking up to 60 percent off on cameras, lenses, bags, mobile accessories, and much more.

Specifically, you'll find iPhone cases from $4.99, MagSafe mounts for 20 percent off, camera bags and backpacks up to 40 percent off, camera lens filters up to 50 percent off, and iPhone lenses from $79.99.

Jabra

Jabra's holiday prices run through December 4, and will be available at multiple retailers. Below we've focused on Amazon's deals for Jabra headphones, mainly covering the company's in-ear headphones.

Das Keyboard

Das Keyboard's Black Friday sale includes $40 off the Das Keyboard 5QS and Das Keyboard 4Q on Amazon, as well as up to half off accessories. For the keyboards, you'll need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the deals.

$40 Off the Das Keyboard 5QS

$40 off the RGB version of the 4 Professional, the Das Keyboard 4Q

Up to 50% off all accessories, including keycaps, palm rests, and Das Keyboard swag

CalDigit

During CalDigit's Black Friday event you can save up to 20 percent on select products, including computer memory, Thunderbolt cables, USB hubs, and more. This sale will run through Cyber Monday.

Adobe

Adobe has numerous specials running this Black Friday season, starting with 27 percent off Creative Cloud All Apps for Individuals ($39.99/month, down from $54.99/month).

Students and teachers can get Creative Cloud All Apps at 71 percent off ($15.99/month, down from $54.99/month), marking the year's best price on the platform. Both of these prices are for your first year only and regular prices will resume at the end of your first year.

UGREEN

UGREEN has a pair of MacBook-compatible wall chargers on sale this Black Friday. You can get the 140W USB-C Charger for $89.99, down from $149.99 (after on-page coupon).



Additionally, the 100W USB-C Charger is down to $54.99, from $79.99 (with on-page coupon). Both of these deals are available on Amazon.

Jackery

Jackery is hosting a Black Friday discount sale on Amazon through November 28, offering up to 33 percent off its popular power station accessories. Shoppers should note that all of the deals listed below require you to clip an on-page coupon to see the discount.

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill has quite a few Black Friday specials already running on its website, with plans for the discounts to continue throughout the month. You can save on MacBook Pro cases, iPhone cases, cord organizers, Apple Watch bands, and more.

Function 101

Function 101 is offering up to 40 percent in savings on its holiday bundles collection. These bundles include desk and charging accessories for the Mac, the Button Remote for Apple TV, BentoStack, and more.

Speck

Speck has 40 percent off sitewide for Black Friday. This includes savings on iPhone 14 cases, iPad sleeves, MacBook folios, chargers, and more.

Grid Studio

Grid Studio has 15 percent off all of its products sitewide when using the code BF15 at checkout. The retailer is known for its framed deconstructions of tech products, like the iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, and more.

If you're shopping for anyone who loves tech this season, Grid Studio's frames are great gifts. The Black Friday sale runs through November 28.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.