Five Useful iPhone Apps With Live Activities for World Cup Scores and More

iOS 16.1 was released in September with support for Live Activities in third-party apps. The feature allows iPhone users to stay on top of real-time events, such as a sports game or a food delivery order, right on the Lock Screen or in the Dynamic Island.



Live Activities are essentially real-time notifications displayed on the iPhone's Lock Screen, providing at-a-glance information. Live Activities are also shown in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. You can long press on a Live Activity in the Dynamic Island to view additional information.

Below, we have highlighted five particularly useful iPhone apps with Live Activities support for sports scores, parking, flights, and more.



FotMob



With the FIFA World Cup underway in Qatar, the FotMob app can be used to track live scores of matches throughout the month-long tournament. To do so, open the FotMob app, tap on an ongoing match, and tap on the star in the top-right corner. This will result in a live scoreboard appearing on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.



Sports Alerts



Beyond the World Cup, the Sports Alerts app can be used to track live scores from many other sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA football and basketball. To do so, open the Sports Alert app, tap on an ongoing game, tap on the three dots in the top-right corner, and select Start Live Activity. This will result in a live scoreboard appearing on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island with play-by-play action.



ParkMobile

Flighty

With the ParkMobile app , you can keep track of how much time is remaining before your parking spot payment expires in parking lots that work with the app.



Flighty lets you view the status of a flight right on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island, complete with departure and arrival times, gate changes, delays, and more.



Citymapper



With the Citymapper app, you can keep track of public transportation on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island, including step-by-step walking directions to a station or stop, next departures, the number of stops remaining, arrival times, and more.



More Apps

Last month, we shared a list of over two dozen apps with Live Activities support. Apple also previewed Live Activities support for Uber, Starbucks, and Nike Run Club, but none of those apps have been updated with support for the feature yet.