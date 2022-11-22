Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now

Following in the footsteps of Target and Walmart, Best Buy this week detailed its plans for the Black Friday shopping holiday and its schedule looks a lot like other retailers. In terms of sales, Best Buy has the expected list of TVs, appliances, video games, computers, streaming devices, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule

Best Buy's week-long Black Friday sales began on November 20, and shoppers can expect deals to continue through Cyber Monday on November 28. For the most part, all of these deals are available both online and in store.



Sunday, November 20 - Black Friday sales began

Thursday, November 24 - Stores closed, online sales continue

Friday, November 25 - Stores open at 5 a.m. local time

Best Buy Black Friday - Deals Live Now

Black Friday deals can become repetitive when looking at different retailers, so it mainly comes down to where you prefer to shop. Best Buy has many of the same deals you'll find at Walmart and Target, and in the sections below you'll find the big product categories broken down into their own lists.

Apple

Best Buy has a wide range of Apple products at a discount this week, including all-time low prices on AirPods Pro 2, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad, and Apple Watch Ultra. You can find the highlights of Best Buy's Apple Black Friday sale below, and the rest of them on the retailer's website.

TVs

Audio

Streaming Devices

Computers

Video Games

Like all other retailers, Best Buy has the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299.99 this season, and it comes with a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Tablets

Wearables

