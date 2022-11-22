Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now
Following in the footsteps of Target and Walmart, Best Buy this week detailed its plans for the Black Friday shopping holiday and its schedule looks a lot like other retailers. In terms of sales, Best Buy has the expected list of TVs, appliances, video games, computers, streaming devices, and more.
Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule
Best Buy's week-long Black Friday sales began on November 20, and shoppers can expect deals to continue through Cyber Monday on November 28. For the most part, all of these deals are available both online and in store.
- Sunday, November 20 - Black Friday sales began
- Thursday, November 24 - Stores closed, online sales continue
- Friday, November 25 - Stores open at 5 a.m. local time
Best Buy Black Friday - Deals Live Now
Black Friday deals can become repetitive when looking at different retailers, so it mainly comes down to where you prefer to shop. Best Buy has many of the same deals you'll find at Walmart and Target, and in the sections below you'll find the big product categories broken down into their own lists.
Apple
Best Buy has a wide range of Apple products at a discount this week, including all-time low prices on AirPods Pro 2, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad, and Apple Watch Ultra. You can find the highlights of Best Buy's Apple Black Friday sale below, and the rest of them on the retailer's website.
- AirPods Pro 2 - $199.99, down from $249.99
- 14-inch MacBook Pro - $1,599.00, down from $1,999.00
- 16-inch MacBook Pro - $1,999.00, down from $2,499.00
- MacBook Air (2020) - $799.99, down from $999.99
- MacBook Air (2022) - $1,049.00, down from $1,199.00
- Apple Watch Ultra - $739.00, down from $799.00
- 10.2-inch iPad - $269.99, down from $329.99
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro - Save $300 - $400 on select models, starting at $799.99
- Smart Keyboards - Save $20 - $30
TVs
- LG 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $299.99, down from $379.99
- LG 65-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $449.99, down from $519.99
- LG 48-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $569.99, down from $1,299.99
- Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV - $579.99, down from $849.99
- Samsung 85-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $997.99, down from $1,399.99
- Sony 65-inch Bravia 4K HDR LED TV - $999.99, down from $1,299.99
- LG 55-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99
- LG 65-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,699.99, down from $2,099.99
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 - $89.99, down from $149.99
- Beats Studio Buds - $99.99, down from $149.99
- Bose Sport Earbuds - $129.00, down from $149.00
- JBL Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - $99.99, down from $199.99
- Powerbeats Pro - $149.99, down from $199.99
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones - $149.99, down from $349.99
Streaming Devices
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - $24.99, down from $49.99
- Roku 4K Streaming Stick - $24.99, down from $49.99
- Roku Ultra 4K - $69.99, down from $99.99
- Chromecast with Google TV 4K - $39.99, down from $49.99
Computers
- HP 14-inch Chromebook - $399.00, down from $699.00
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ - $799.99, down from $1,229.99
- M2 MacBook Air - $1,049.00, down from $1,199.00
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Touch Screen Laptop - $1,149.99, down from $1,649.99
Video Games
Like all other retailers, Best Buy has the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299.99 this season, and it comes with a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership.
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $39.99, down from $59.99
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $39.99, down from $59.99
- Mario Party Superstars - $39.99, down from $59.99
- Far Cry 6 - $9.99, down from $49.99
- Sonic Frontiers - $39.99, down from $59.99
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99, down from $69.99
- Gotham Knights - $39.99, down from $69.99
- PlayStation 5 Dualsense - $49.99, down from $74.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller - $39.99, down from $59.99
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 - $99.99, down from $159.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 - $149.99, down from $229.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen - $449.99, down from $679.99
Wearables
- Fitbit Luxe - $79.95, down from $129.95
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 - $169.99, down from $279.99
- Fitbit Sense 2 - $199.95, down from $299.95
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Aluminum - $229.99, down from $279.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro - $399.99, down from $449.99
