Target Reveals Black Friday Plans With Week-Long Sales Starting November 20

by

We're just one week away from Black Friday, and today Target has decided to share a sneak peek of what shoppers can expect online and in stores next week. This includes the typical range of Black Friday sales, like TVs and streaming devices, as well as a few Apple products.

Target November Deals 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Target's Black Friday Schedule

Target's circular this week confirms that most deals will be valid from this Sunday, November 20 through Saturday, November 26 (there are some exceptions with a few deals already going live today). All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day, and will open at varying local times on the morning of Black Friday.

  • Sunday, November 20 - Online sales begin
  • Thursday, November 24 - Stores closed, online sales continue
  • Friday, November 25 - Specific opening hours vary by location
  • Saturday, November 26 - Target's Black Friday sales end

Target Black Friday - Deals Start 11/20

Target is offering a wide variety of discounts this season, ranging from video game consoles to kitchen appliances, TVs, Apple products, and more. We've divided up some of the major discount categories in the sections below, and remember that you won't see many of these sale prices until Sunday, November 20.

SITEWIDE SALE
Target's Black Friday Event

TVs

target tv ornaments

Streaming Devices

Video Games

Video games are always a popular category for Black Friday sales, and this year is no different at Target. Nintendo's annual Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle has returned in 2022, priced at $299.99 and including a three month Nintendo Online membership. Otherwise you'll find the usual collection of discounted games and accessories.

Target November Deals 3

Audio

Smart Home

Apple

In regards to Apple products, you can get up to $300 off an iPhone when you activate a new line, or up to $200 off when you upgrade an existing line. To go with the iPhone deals, Target is offering 25 percent off MagSafe cases and accessories. You can find the rest of the deals listed below.

Target November Deals 2

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Related Stories

Target November Deals 1

Black Friday Spotlight: Target Offers $15 Gift Card With Purchase of $100 Apple Gift Card

Thursday November 18, 2021 7:36 am PST by
We've been tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 26. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article35 comments
walmart new ornametns

Deals: Walmart Kicks Off Early Black Friday 'Deals For Days' Sale With Sitewide Discounts

Monday November 7, 2022 11:00 am PST by
We're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but of course that isn't stopping numerous retailers from holding early Black Friday sales ahead of the shopping holiday. Walmart is one of the first major ones to introduce such a sale this week, with the first leg of its "Deals For Days" event kicking off today. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article12 comments
best buy gingerbread

Deals: Best Buy Ramps Up Early Black Friday Shopping With Sitewide Discounts on TVs, Headphones, More

Wednesday November 9, 2022 8:33 am PST by
Like many retailers, Best Buy is offering hundreds of deals as part of an early Black Friday shopping event during the first few weeks of November. Unlike Walmart, which is dividing up its early Black Friday sale into three events, Best Buy's sale is one massive ongoing sale leading up to November 25. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article6 comments
apple shopping event 2022

Apple to Hold Black Friday Shopping Event Starting on November 25

Thursday November 17, 2022 4:30 am PST by
Apple today announced it will hold a special "Apple Shopping Event" between Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28 where customers will be eligible to get a gift card when they purchase select products. The eligible products are as follows: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE: Up to a $50 gift card Second-generation AirPods Pro, second-generation...
Read Full Article62 comments
airpods pro 2 holiday snowflakes

Deals: AirPods Pro 2 Drop to $229.99 on Amazon ($19 Off)

Monday November 14, 2022 6:29 am PST by
Amazon has sweetened its deal on Apple's new AirPods Pro 2, now available for $229.99, down from $249.00. This is about $5 higher than the all-time low price we saw last month, making it still a great deal on the just-launched headphones. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article22 comments
airpods pro 1 candy canes

Deals: First-Gen AirPods Pro With MagSafe Hit Best-Ever Price at $159

Friday November 11, 2022 2:38 pm PST by
Amazon today dropped the price of the 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case to $159.00, down from its original price of $249.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on this model of the first-generation AirPods Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us ...
Read Full Article0 comments
airpods 3 blue holiday 2

Deals: AirPods 3 Available for All-Time Low Price of $139.99 on Amazon [Update: Expired]

Thursday November 17, 2022 7:06 am PST by
Amazon has Apple's AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $139.99 today, down from $169.00. This is an all-time low price on this model of the AirPods 3, and as of writing only Amazon is offering the deal. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article6 comments
apple product white green gift card feature

Black Friday: Apple Fans Can Get a Free $15 Target Gift Card Now

Tuesday November 23, 2021 2:07 am PST by
Black Friday shoppers can now get a free $15 Target gift card with purchases of an Apple Gift Card of sufficient value, providing a great overall discount on Apple products and services. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The offer, which is one of the more...
Read Full Article

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Read Full Article36 comments
unreleased apple magic charger

Images of Unreleased 'Apple Magic Charger' Surface Online

Tuesday November 15, 2022 8:27 am PST by
Images of an unreleased Apple MagSafe charging accessory called the "Apple Magic Charger" have surfaced online over the past couple of weeks. Image via @TheBlueMister Rare Apple product collector and Twitter user "TheBlueMister" first shared images of the unreleased accessory earlier this month. Since then, other collectors based in Asia seem to have got their hands on Design Validation Test...
Read Full Article73 comments
maxresdefault

Testing Apple's New Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature

Tuesday November 15, 2022 11:56 am PST by
Apple today officially launched the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that's available for the iPhone 14 models, so we thought we'd test it out to see just how it works. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Emergency SOS via satellite is designed to allow users to connect to emergency services when no cellular or WiFi connection is available, such as when out...
Read Full Article81 comments
icloud com redesign

Apple Launches Revamped iCloud.com Website With All-New Design

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple today rolled out a new design on iCloud.com following several weeks of beta testing. The page now features a colorful wallpaper with tiles for your Apple ID account and Apple apps like Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Calendar, and Notes. There is also a tile with icons for additional apps like Find My, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and more. The page can be customized, with users able to choose ...
Read Full Article107 comments
A16 iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic Outperforms Latest Snapdragon 8 Chip Coming to Android Phones Later This Year

Thursday November 17, 2022 12:57 am PST by
Earlier this week, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile chip and platform, promising to "revolutionize flagship smartphones" with "groundbreaking" experiences. The new chip is expected to launch in flagship Android smartphones later this year, but benchmarks suggest it cannot compete with Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which powers iPhone 14 Pro models. While the latest chip...
Read Full Article81 comments
always on display options

Latest iOS 16.2 Beta Lets You Disable Wallpaper and Notifications for Always On Display

Tuesday November 15, 2022 11:04 am PST by
With the third beta of iOS 16.2 that was provided to developers this morning, Apple has added new functionality to the always on display feature available for the iPhone 14 Pro models. There are now two toggles for disabling wallpaper or notifications when always on display is active. The options can be reached by opening up the Settings app, selecting Display & Brightness, and then going to ...
Read Full Article100 comments
apple shopping event 2022

Apple to Hold Black Friday Shopping Event Starting on November 25

Thursday November 17, 2022 4:30 am PST by
Apple today announced it will hold a special "Apple Shopping Event" between Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28 where customers will be eligible to get a gift card when they purchase select products. The eligible products are as follows: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE: Up to a $50 gift card Second-generation AirPods Pro, second-generation...
Read Full Article62 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

What's Next for the iMac? What We Know on a New Design, M3 Chip, and More

Tuesday November 15, 2022 8:13 am PST by
Apple released the all-new 24-inch iMac with the M1 chip in April 2021, making it over a year and a half old at this point. As a result, customers may wonder what's next for the iMac and Apple's all-in-one desktop computer. We've heard several rumors and reports on what Apple has in store, offering us a good idea of what's next, and we've outlined some of the details we know about the...
Read Full Article168 comments