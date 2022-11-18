Target Reveals Black Friday Plans With Week-Long Sales Starting November 20

We're just one week away from Black Friday, and today Target has decided to share a sneak peek of what shoppers can expect online and in stores next week. This includes the typical range of Black Friday sales, like TVs and streaming devices, as well as a few Apple products.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Target's Black Friday Schedule

Target's circular this week confirms that most deals will be valid from this Sunday, November 20 through Saturday, November 26 (there are some exceptions with a few deals already going live today). All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day, and will open at varying local times on the morning of Black Friday.



Sunday, November 20 - Online sales begin

Thursday, November 24 - Stores closed, online sales continue

Friday, November 25 - Specific opening hours vary by location

Saturday, November 26 - Target's Black Friday sales end

Target Black Friday - Deals Start 11/20

Target is offering a wide variety of discounts this season, ranging from video game consoles to kitchen appliances, TVs, Apple products, and more. We've divided up some of the major discount categories in the sections below, and remember that you won't see many of these sale prices until Sunday, November 20.

TVs

Streaming Devices

Video Games

Video games are always a popular category for Black Friday sales, and this year is no different at Target. Nintendo's annual Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle has returned in 2022, priced at $299.99 and including a three month Nintendo Online membership. Otherwise you'll find the usual collection of discounted games and accessories.

Audio

Smart Home

Apple

In regards to Apple products, you can get up to $300 off an iPhone when you activate a new line, or up to $200 off when you upgrade an existing line. To go with the iPhone deals, Target is offering 25 percent off MagSafe cases and accessories. You can find the rest of the deals listed below.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.