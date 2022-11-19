All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now

by

This week was jam-packed with early Black Friday deals, and now that we're just seven days away from the shopping holiday, we're going back through all of the best sales you might have missed over the past few days. As with all holiday shopping, there's no guarantee that better prices won't come around later in the season, but if you want to shop early this weekend these are the best deals you will find online.

Specifically, in this article we're sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record low price. This includes notable discounts and best-ever prices on AirPods, HomePod mini, MacBook Pro, iPad, and much more. Every deal shared below is available to purchase right now.

For more Black Friday deals, particularly including current and upcoming sales from third-party accessory makers, check out our Black Friday Roundup.

HomePod and Apple TV

HomePod mini

yellow homepod candycanes

  • What's the deal? Take $20 off HomePod mini
  • Where can I get it? Verizon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$20 OFF
HomePod mini for $79.99

Verizon this week emerged with the first major HomePod mini discount of the holiday season, offering the smart speaker for $79.99, down from $99.99. All colors are available at this price point, which is one of the best prices of the year and overall a second-best price.

Apple TV 4K (2021)

apple tv 4k blue candycanes

  • What's the deal? Take $79 off the 2021 Apple TV 4K
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$79 OFF
Apple TV 4K (32GB 2021) for $99.00

Apple TV 4K discounts continue as we get nearer to Black Friday, and Amazon still has the 32GB model from 2021 for $99.00, down from the original price of $179.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory.

AirPods

AirPods Pro 2 (2022)

airpods pro 2 candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take $51 off the new AirPods Pro 2
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$51 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $197.99

This deal has now expired

Woot just introduced a new all-time low price on Apple's AirPods Pro 2, on sale for $197.99, down from $249.00. As of now, only Woot has this deal but we do expect other retailers to match it soon.

AirPods 2

airpods 2 candycanes 2

  • What's the deal? Take $39 off the AirPods 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$39 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.99

AirPods 2 remain a solid entry-level option for most users, and at $89.99 on Amazon they're even cheaper than usual this week.

AirPods Pro (2021)

airpods pro 1 candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take $90 off the 2021 AirPods Pro
  • Where can I get it? Verizon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$90 OFF
AirPods Pro With MagSafe for $159.99

As stock dwindles on the previous-generation AirPods Pro, it's been rarer and rarer to see steep discounts. This week, however, Verizon has both stock and an all-time low price on the 2021 AirPods Pro at $159.99.

iPad

10.9-Inch iPad (2022)

2022 ipad candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off the new iPad
  • Where can I get it? B&H Photo
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
10.9-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.00

B&H Photo remains the only place to get any savings on Apple's newest iPad, with the 64GB Wi-Fi model available for $399.00, which is $50 off the original price. As of writing, two colors are available at this price.

10.2-Inch iPad (2021)

ipad 2021 candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take $59 off the 2021 iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$59 OFF
10.2-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $269.99

The previous-generation iPad just hit its best-ever price at $269.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi models, and it's available in both Silver and Space Gray. If you don't need the latest model with all of the major design changes, this could be a great entry-level option for holiday gifting.

iPad mini 6

ipad mini candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off the iPad mini 6
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$99 OFF
iPad mini 6 (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

Notable iPad discounts continue this week with the best price around on Apple's iPad mini 6, available for $399.99 (64GB Wi-Fi) in two colors on Amazon. That's $99 off, and you'll also find the same markdowns on the 256GB Wi-Fi models, and many cellular models as well.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro (2022)

12

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$100 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $1,099.00

If you want a bigger display, there is also a nice discount on the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro on Amazon. It's priced at $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. This is a new low price and one of the only 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from 2022 reaching as much as $100 off on Amazon.

Mac

MacBook Pro

14 inch macbook pro candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $499 off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$399 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,599.99

$499 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,999.99

Massive discounts continue to hit Apple's 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup, with as much as $499 off these notebooks. Besides the 512GB models mentioned above, you can get the 14-inch 1TB model for $1,999.99 and the 16-inch 1TB model for $2,199.99, both of which are $499 discounts and best-ever prices.

M1 MacBook Air (2020)

macbook air m1 candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $199 off the 2020 M1 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$199 OFF
M1 MacBook Air for $799.99

Apple's M1 MacBook Air is still being offered by the company as a cheaper alternative to the new M2 MacBook Air, and Amazon is sweetening the deal by dropping the price by $199 for Black Friday. The 256GB model is just $799.99 right now in all three colors.

M2 MacBook Air (2022)

m2 macbook air candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take $149 off the 2022 M2 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$149 OFF
M2 MacBook Air for $1,049.99

For the latest models of the MacBook Air, Amazon has $149 off the 256GB notebook, priced at $1,049.99. This is an all-time low price and it's available in all four colors.

27-Inch iMac (2020)

27 inch imac candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take $599 off the 2020 27-inch iMac
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$599 OFF
27-inch iMac (256GB) for $1,199.99

Apple's 27-inch iMacs are hard to recommend nowadays due to their inclusion of Intel chips instead of the new Apple silicon. However, if you're looking to find a Mac for basic day-to-day tasks and have no need for the latest models, there are quite steep discounts to be found this Black Friday on Amazon.

The 256GB 27-inch model is $1,199.99, down from $1,799.00, and the 512GB 27-inch model is $1,699.99, down from $2,299.00.

Apple Watch

Series 8

apple watch series 8 candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) for $349.00

Amazon has quite a few $50 discounts on the new Apple Watch Series 8, starting at $349.00 for 41mm GPS models and increasing to $379.00 for 45mm GPS models. For cellular devices, you'll find prices start at $449.00 for 41mm cellular models and increase to $479.00 for 45mm cellular models, which are also $50 markdowns.

SE (2022)

apple watch se candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $40 off the Apple Watch SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$20 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $229.00

Similar to Series 8 devices, the new Apple Watch SE has savings across its lineup on Amazon. Prices start at $229.00 for 40mm GPS ($20 off) and raise to $239.00 for 44mm GPS ($39 off, a new all-time low). Cellular prices start at $279.00 for 40mm cellular and raise to $309.00 for 44mm cellular, which are both $20 discounts.

Ultra

apple watch ultra candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take $60 off the Apple Watch Ultra
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$60 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra for $739.00

Black Friday deals are finally here for the Apple Watch Ultra, which has seen its first major sales this week. You can get numerous configurations for $739.00, which is $60 off and a new best-ever price.

Accessories

MagSafe Chargers

magsafe candycanes blue

  • What's the deal? Take 25% off the Apple MagSafe accessories
  • Where can I get it? Verizon

25% OFF
MagSafe Chargers at Verizon

Verizon has been one of the only reliable sources of discounts on Apple's official MagSafe accessory line, and this fact remains true as we head into Black Friday.

You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.

iPhone

For iPhone deals, we're tracking numerous discounts across the major carriers, so for this section we'll break things up by carriers instead of by products. Just like the previous deals, all of these are available to purchase right now, so you don't have to wait until Black Friday to shop.

iphone 14 candycanes blue

AT&T

AT&T is offering up to $800 off the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with eligible trade-in and purchase on a qualifying installment agreement. You'll get up to $800 in bill credits with trade-in value of $130 or higher, and up to $350 in bill credits with trade-in value of $35 to $129.

UP TO $800 OFF
iPhone 14 Pro Deals at AT&T

For Apple Watch deals, if you buy an Apple Watch you'll get the new Apple Watch SE at no extra cost. Both must be purchased on qualifying installment plans and you'll have to add at least one new line, then you'll get up to $330 in bill credits towards the second eligible Apple Watch.

Verizon

Verizon has the iPhone 14 Pro at up to $1,000 off when you trade in your old smartphone on select Verizon Unlimited plans. You'll even get an extra $200 when you switch from a different carrier to Verizon.

UP TO $1000 OFF
iPhone 14 Pro Deals at Verizon

If you're buying an iPhone at Verizon, you can get a combo deal with an iPad as well. The carrier has iPads for as low as $8 per month when buying a new line and 5G iPhone at the same time, and it's only available online.

A similar combo deal can be seen for the Apple Watch Series 8 as well. If you buy a select iPhone, you'll get the Series 8 for less than $6 per month. If you're okay with older iPhones, the iPhone 13 is just $5 per month when purchasing a new Verizon line.

Visible

Verizon-owned carrier Visible is offering gift cards worth up to $250 when purchasing select devices through the carrier. You can also get a pair of Beats Studio Buds when buying a new iPhone 14 or 14 Pro model.

$250 GIFT CARD
Visible Black Friday Deal

Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering three months of premium wireless service for free when you buy any three-month plan. Additionally, you can get six months of service for free when you buy a six-month plan and a new phone through the carrier.

SIX MONTHS FREE
Mint Mobile Black Friday Deal

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.

