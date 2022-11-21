Walmart Reveals Black Friday Plans With Week-Long Sales Starting Today

by

Retailers have been waiting longer and longer to reveal their specific plans for the week of Black Friday, now that the shopping event begins as early as October and most companies focus on "early Black Friday" deals first. Today, we've finally got more information from Walmart and all the official Black Friday discounts you can expect to shop this week.

Walmart November Deals Hero 2Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Similar to Target, you'll find the usual range of Black Friday deals at Walmart this year, including TVs, streaming devices, video games, home appliances, and more. There are a few select Apple products on sale as well.

Walmart's Black Friday Schedule

Walmart has been hosting a "Deals for Days" event all month long, with fresh markdowns appearing every Monday. This remains true this week, with most of the big Black Friday discounts scheduled to appear today, November 21, and continue through Black Friday on November 25.

Walmart+ users get early access to the deals today with online sales beginning at 12 p.m. ET for these members. For everyone else, online sales start tonight at 7 p.m. ET, and many of the same sales will appear in stores on Friday.

  • Monday, November 21 - Online sales begin at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ users and 7 p.m. ET for everyone else
  • Thursday, November 24 - Stores closed, online sales continue
  • Friday, November 25 - Stores open at 6 a.m. local time

Walmart Black Friday - Deals Start 11/21

Like many retailers, Walmart's Black Friday offerings are wide and varied. You'll find major markdowns on video games, appliances, TVs, smart home products, speakers, headphones, and more. We've divided up some of the major discount categories in the sections below, and remember that while many of these sales are live now, some won't appear until later in the day.

SITEWIDE SALE
Walmart's Black Friday Event

TVs

walmart tv image

Streaming Devices

Video Games

Walmart's Black Friday discounts on video games match many of the same ones we're seeing at other retailers, including the annual Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.00. Otherwise, you'll find the year's best prices on numerous popular games.

Walmart November Deals Games 2
Consoles

Games

Controllers

Audio

Smart Home

Walmart November Deals Random

Apple

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.

