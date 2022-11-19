Microsoft Brings Back SwiftKey for iOS, Teases New Features Coming Soon

Microsoft's popular third-party keyboard for iOS, SwiftKey, is back on the App Store just weeks after the company announced it would be shutting down the app and delisting it from the platform.



In September, Microsoft said SwiftKey for iOS was being shut down and removed from the ‌App Store‌ for no clear reason. SwiftKey has been a popular alternative for iPhone users to Apple's default iOS keyboard, leaving many disappointed by the decision. Now, a few weeks later, Microsoft says due to customer feedback, it is bringing the app back to the ‌App Store‌.

"Based on customer feedback, SwiftKey iOS has been relisted on the Apple ‌App Store‌," said Microsoft spokesperson Caitlin Roulston to The Verge. The news was also shared on Twitter, with a Microsoft employee teasing for users to "stay tuned" to what's in store for the app.