Microsoft Brings Back SwiftKey for iOS, Teases New Features Coming Soon

Microsoft's popular third-party keyboard for iOS, SwiftKey, is back on the App Store just weeks after the company announced it would be shutting down the app and delisting it from the platform.

In September, Microsoft said SwiftKey for iOS was being shut down and removed from the ‌App Store‌ for no clear reason. SwiftKey has been a popular alternative for iPhone users to Apple's default iOS keyboard, leaving many disappointed by the decision. Now, a few weeks later, Microsoft says due to customer feedback, it is bringing the app back to the ‌App Store‌.

"Based on customer feedback, SwiftKey iOS has been relisted on the Apple ‌App Store‌," said Microsoft spokesperson Caitlin Roulston to The Verge. The news was also shared on Twitter, with a Microsoft employee teasing for users to "stay tuned" to what's in store for the app.

Tags: Microsoft, SwiftKey Keyboard

Popular Stories

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Read Full Article36 comments
iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic Outperforms Latest Snapdragon 8 Chip Coming to Android Phones Later This Year

Thursday November 17, 2022 12:57 am PST by
Earlier this week, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile chip and platform, promising to "revolutionize flagship smartphones" with "groundbreaking" experiences. The new chip is expected to launch in flagship Android smartphones later this year, but benchmarks suggest it cannot compete with Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which powers iPhone 14 Pro models. While the latest chip...
Read Full Article82 comments
Testing Apple's New Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature

Tuesday November 15, 2022 11:56 am PST by
Apple today officially launched the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that's available for the iPhone 14 models, so we thought we'd test it out to see just how it works. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Emergency SOS via satellite is designed to allow users to connect to emergency services when no cellular or WiFi connection is available, such as when out...
Read Full Article81 comments
Apple to Hold Black Friday Shopping Event Starting on November 25

Thursday November 17, 2022 4:30 am PST by
Apple today announced it will hold a special "Apple Shopping Event" between Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28 where customers will be eligible to get a gift card when they purchase select products. The eligible products are as follows: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE: Up to a $50 gift card Second-generation AirPods Pro, second-generation...
Read Full Article64 comments
Apple Launches Revamped iCloud.com Website With All-New Design

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple today rolled out a new design on iCloud.com following several weeks of beta testing. The page now features a colorful wallpaper with tiles for your Apple ID account and Apple apps like Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Calendar, and Notes. There is also a tile with icons for additional apps like Find My, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and more. The page can be customized, with users able to choose ...
Read Full Article107 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Feature Thunderbolt Port With Significant Advantage Over Lightning

Thursday November 17, 2022 8:28 am PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which would give the devices a significant speed advantage over existing models. Thunderbolt 3 theoretically offers bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps, while the Lightning connector has USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480 Mbps on all...
Read Full Article174 comments