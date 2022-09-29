Microsoft to Kill Off SwiftKey for iOS and Delist From App Store on October 5

by

Microsoft is ending support for its SwiftKey predictive keyboard for iPhone and the app will be delisted from the App Store next week, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

swiftkeyios
Responding to a request from ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley for more information after a lack of updates to the app for over a year, director of product management at SwiftKey, Chris Wolfe, gave the following statement:

"As of October 5, support for SwiftKey iOS will end and it will be delisted from the Apple App Store. Microsoft will continue support for SwiftKey Android as well as the underlying technology that powers the Windows touch keyboard. For those customers who have SwiftKey installed on iOS, it will continue to work until it is manually uninstalled or a user gets a new device. Please visit Support.SwiftKey.com for more information."

Microsoft did not give a reason for its decision to kill off the app, but Foley speculates that it may be related to Apple's policies about granting developers access to certain parts of its software, since if it chooses not to, "there's no easy or good way to make a product which needs integration to work."

Microsoft acquired SwiftKey in 2016. At the time, Microsoft said the keyboard was used on more than 300 million Android and iOS devices. The app uses a natural language processing algorithm that helps users type faster by predicting what they will type next. Microsoft plans to continue to support SwiftKey on Android for the foreseeable future.

Tags: Microsoft, SwiftKey Keyboard

Top Rated Comments

maryland Avatar
maryland
39 minutes ago at 02:22 am

iOS Keyboard got updated long time ago with automatic language understanding! Just add all the languages you speak on the keyboard and it understands right away the language of suggestions.
This only works with a small number of languages. Apple calls it Multilingual Typing and the supported languages are listed here:

https://www.apple.com/ios/feature-availability/#quicktype-keyboard-multilingual-typing
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hacky Avatar
hacky
40 minutes ago at 02:20 am

iOS Keyboard got updated long time ago with automatic language understanding! Just add all the languages you speak on the keyboard and it understands right away the language of suggestions.
iOS keyboard still does not understand (does not have prediction for) many languages. Swift on the other hand does.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zeke92 Avatar
Zeke92
27 minutes ago at 02:33 am
I never used SwiftKey but Apple seriously needs to improve its predictive typing and slide to type. And it’s multi language keyboard functionality. It really hasn’t gotten better in years
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cyanite Avatar
cyanite
22 minutes ago at 02:38 am

iOS Keyboard got updated long time ago with automatic language understanding! Just add all the languages you speak on the keyboard and it understands right away the language of suggestions.
It only works for a few languages, actually.


Also: This functionality is built into iOS now
Swiping yes, multi-language not really.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
russell_314 Avatar
russell_314
59 minutes ago at 02:02 am
Shocking that Microsoft would remove an app that benefits a competitor. This is just Microsoft being Microsoft, doing the things they’ve always done. I used SwiftKey long before Microsoft bought it, and I knew that was going to be bad.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gianfloyd Avatar
gianfloyd
53 minutes ago at 02:07 am

this is bad news.
especially for folks that are using more than one language, because Apple keyboard requires you to switch between them, not to use two at the same time :confused:
and this is bad for languages that dont have good suggestion support in Apple keyboard.

The only alternative now is gboard, which I always wanted to avoid, because I dont trust google at all.
iOS Keyboard got updated long time ago with automatic language understanding! Just add all the languages you speak on the keyboard and it understands right away the language of suggestions.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple watch ultra hammer test

YouTuber Tests Apple Watch Ultra Durability With a Hammer: Table Breaks Before the Watch

Sunday September 25, 2022 2:27 pm PDT by
A YouTuber has put Apple's claims for the durability of the Apple Watch Ultra to the test by putting it up against a drop test, a jar of nails, and repeated hits with a hammer to test the sapphire crystal protecting the display. TechRax, a channel popular for testing the durability of products, first tested the Apple Watch Ultra by dropping it from around four feet high. The Apple Watch...
Read Full Article192 comments
tim cook spring loaded event

Six Major Products to Expect From Apple in 2023

Sunday September 25, 2022 10:57 am PDT by
As we approach the end of a busy product release season for Apple with only new iPads and Macs left to be announced over the next month or so, we're also setting our sights on 2023. Apple is rumored to have several major products in the pipeline for next year, including new Macs, a new HomePod, a VR/AR headset, and so much more. Other than new iPhones and Apple Watches, which are expected...
Read Full Article124 comments
apple watch ultra deuglify 1

Apple Watch Ultra User Mods Titanium Casing to 'Deuglify' Design

Tuesday September 27, 2022 8:05 am PDT by
An Apple Watch Ultra user has modified their new device's casing to add a brushed finish and remove the orange color of the Action Button in an effort to make it more visually appealing. The Apple Watch Ultra offers the first complete redesign of the Apple Watch since the product line's announcement in 2014, and while the design has been met with praise from many users, some have criticized...
Read Full Article171 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

Some iOS 16 Users Continue to Face Unaddressed Bugs and Battery Drain Two Weeks After Launch

Monday September 26, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
Today marks exactly two weeks since Apple released iOS 16 to the public. Besides the personalized Lock Screen, major changes in Messages, and new features in Maps, the update has also seen its fair share of bugs, performance problems, battery drain, and more. After major iOS updates, it's normal for some users to report having issues with the new update, but such reports usually subside in...
Read Full Article237 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Sports Scores Dynamic Island

iPhone 14 Pro Features Live Sports Scores in Dynamic Island on iOS 16.1

Monday September 26, 2022 7:52 am PDT by
Earlier this month, Apple announced that iOS 16.1 will enable a new Live Activities feature that allows iPhone users to stay on top of things that are happening in real time, such as a sports game or a food delivery order, right from the Lock Screen. On the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Live Activities also integrate with the Dynamic Island. Premier League match in Dynamic Island via Paul Bradford ...
Read Full Article101 comments
iPhone 14 Pros in Hand Black Background Feature

Verizon iPhone 14 Pro Customers Reporting Cellular Connection Issues

Monday September 26, 2022 6:23 am PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro customers on the Verizon network in the U.S. are reporting issues with slow and unreliable 5G cellular connections and calls randomly dropping. Several threads on Reddit (1,2,3) and the MacRumors forums chronicle issues faced by Verizon customers and Apple's latest iPhone. According to user reports, signal strength on the iPhone 14 Pro is unreliable and weak, while other...
Read Full Article160 comments
Tim Cook Apple Event

Gurman: New iPads and Macs May Be Announced Through Press Releases, No October Event

Sunday September 25, 2022 6:50 am PDT by
Apple may decide to release its remaining products for 2022, which include updated iPad Pro, Mac mini, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, through press releases on its website rather than a digital event, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is currently "likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases,...
Read Full Article195 comments
Stage Manager Extension Thumb 1

New iPadOS 16.1 Beta Expands Stage Manager to Older iPad Pro Models, Delays External Display Support

Tuesday September 27, 2022 10:24 am PDT by
The most recent beta of iPadOS 16.1 expands the controversial Stage Manager feature to older iPads, allowing it to work with iPad Pro models that have an A12X or A12Z chip, according to information Apple provided to Engadget. The beta also removes the external display support from Stage Manager for the current time, with the feature set to return in a later iPadOS 16 update. Apple's...
Read Full Article257 comments
iOS 16

Everything New in the Latest iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 Betas: Stage Manager Expansion, Wallpaper Tweaks and More

Tuesday September 27, 2022 11:36 am PDT by
Apple today released new betas of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to developers, tweaking some of the functionality that's been introduced in prior betas and in the case of iPadOS 16.1, adding a major new feature to Stage Manager. We've rounded up everything new in both betas below. Wallpaper Updates Apple has updated the Wallpaper section of the Settings app to allow users to swap between...
Read Full Article69 comments
john meyer ultra

Apple Watch Ultra Praised by Watch World Tastemaker John Mayer

Monday September 26, 2022 4:42 am PDT by
Apple Watch Ultra has been endorsed by American musician and famous watch collector John Mayer, who has been showing off the new device on his Instagram account. "Been wearing the Apple Watch Ultra for a week... and it's great," writes Mayer over a photo of the watch. "The first Apple Watch that excited me as a mechanical watch collector." "It's loaded with capability and what I call...
Read Full Article103 comments