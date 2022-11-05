Top Stories: iOS 16.2 in Mid-December, No New Macs Until 2023, and More

Apple's apparent final hardware launch of 2022 is here with the latest Apple TV 4K, as it seems we won't be seeing any Mac updates until early next year.

There's still a bit more on the calendar before the end of the year, however, including the holiday shopping season and software updates such as iOS 16.2 that will bring a number of new features and improvements when they are released in another month or so. This week also saw rumors about future products like the iPhone 15 and iPhone SE 4, so read on for details on these stories and more!

iOS 16.2 Expected to Launch in Mid-December With Several New Features

After the seeding of initial betas of iOS 16.2 and associated updates last week, we now have an estimated time frame for their public release, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicating they will launch in mid-December.

iOS 16
The updates will bring a number of new features including Live Activities integration for select sports games via the built-in TV app, a new Sleep widget for the iPhone Lock Screen, the new Freeform collaboration app across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and more.

Gurman: Apple Planning No New Mac Releases For Remainder of 2022

While earlier rumors had suggested we could see some Mac updates before the end of the year, it looks like that's no longer the case. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says updated Mac models such as the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro won't be appearing until at least the first quarter of 2023.

apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022
The claim matches up with comments from Apple CFO Luca Maestri in last week's earnings conference call where he indicated that's Apple's "product lineup is set" for the holidays and that Mac sales will see a substantial year-over-year decline in the current quarter.

Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Models to Feature Solid-State Buttons and Three Taptic Engines

The volume and power buttons on next year's iPhone 15 models may no longer be mechanical buttons and could transition to a solid-state design, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

apple taptic engine
Similar to the Home button on iPhone 7 and later models with Touch ID, the physical click of the side buttons on upcoming models may be replaced by haptic feedback using two additional Taptic Engines.

The change would come at the same time as Apple moves to a USB-C port rather than Lightning on next year's iPhone models, marking the first change in the physical connector in over a decade.

Apple TV 4K 2022 Reviews: Faster and More Affordable With HDR10+ Support and USB-C Remote, But Largely Unchanged

What appears to be Apple's last product launch of 2022 took place this week with the third-generation Apple TV 4K, and ahead of Friday's launch, reviews from various media publications and YouTubers hit the web. We also did our own brief unboxing and hands-on with the new box on launch day.

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature
The new Apple TV is a modest update, but it delivers faster performance, HDR10+ support, a USB-C charging port on the remote, and a slimmer and lighter fanless design. Most importantly, it comes with a lower price tag.

Apple Has Not Finalized Details for iPhone SE 4 Display, 5.7" to 6.1" OLED and LCD Screens Under Consideration

Apple's budget iPhone SE continues to be based on an older design with a Home button and large top and bottom display bezels, but it sounds like the next version planned for release in 2024 will come with a significant upgrade from the current 4.7-inch display.

iphone se 4 modified
Exactly what that upgrade will entail is apparently yet to be settled, however, with display analyst Ross Young claiming this week that Apple is weighing options that include a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 5.7-inch or 6.1-inch LCD display.

Apple Now Selling Refurbished M2 MacBook Air Models

Just a few months after their July launch, M2 MacBook Air models have started in appearing in Apple's online store for refurbished products.

m2 macbook air pink
The store is offering a roughly 10% discount compared to brand-new prices, and Apple's refurbished products go through a thorough reconditioning process to make them almost identical to brand-new units. Refurbished units are also eligible for AppleCare and have the same one-year standard warranty and 14-day return policy.

