Apple Reports 4Q 2022 Results: $20.7B Profit on $90.1B Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, which corresponds to the third calendar quarter of the year.



For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $90.1 billion and net quarterly profit of $20.7 billion, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $83.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $20.6 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 42.3 percent, compared to 42.2 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.23 per share, payable on November 10 to shareholders of record as of November 7.

For the full fiscal year, Apple set new company records with $394.3 billion in sales and $99.8 billion in net income, up from $365.8 billion in sales and $94.7 billion in net income for fiscal 2021.

“This quarter’s results reflect Apple’s commitment to our customers, to the pursuit of innovation, and to leaving the world better than we found it,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “As we head into the holiday season with our most powerful lineup ever, we are leading with our values in every action we take and every decision we make. We are deeply committed to protecting the environment, to securing user privacy, to strengthening accessibility, and to creating products and services that can unlock humanity’s full creative potential.”

As has been the case for over two years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in December.



