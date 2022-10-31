Apple Now Selling Refurbished M2 MacBook Air Models

by

Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The ‌M2‌ MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available.

m2 macbook air pink
There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model ‌MacBook Air‌ with ‌M2‌ chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is available for $1,079, a $120 discount off of the original $1,199 price.

The ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ is the first machine to feature the upgraded ‌M2‌ chip, along with the 13-inch MacBook Pro. It also offers a full redesign, with Apple doing away with the tapered chassis the ‌MacBook Air‌ used for years and instead introducing a more MacBook Pro-like look. It features slimmer bezels and a lighter weight compared to prior ‌MacBook Air‌ models, plus it adopts MagSafe and more USB-C ports.

apple refurbished macbook air
Supplies of the refurbished ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ models will shift over time as Apple adds new machines, so if you're wanting a specific configuration or color, you may need to check back often.

Refurbished products from Apple are almost identical to new products, and are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.

Realityck
Realityck
44 minutes ago at 09:47 am
That many returns, interesting.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wilberforce
wilberforce
25 minutes ago at 10:06 am

How does Apple make money selling used MacBooks that they refunded?
Because their markup is far more than the ~10% discount for refurb. They still make plenty of profit on each unit.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia
DocMultimedia
27 minutes ago at 10:03 am
My M1 Air still feels like a speedy beast.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Brad7
Brad7
24 minutes ago at 10:06 am

All the M2's are the paltry 8GB RAM models
Should be enough for the home and college user?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dustin_
dustin_
20 minutes ago at 10:11 am

Should be enough for the home and college user?
Plenty for an office user as well. I manage a day spa off mine. 20+ active Safari tabs, Mail, WhatsApp, Canva, etc all run congruently without issue.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
63W
63W
16 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Thats not a great deal! Microcenter sells them brand new for $1,049.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
