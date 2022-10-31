Apple Now Selling Refurbished M2 MacBook Air Models

Apple today added refurbished M2MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The M2 MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available.
There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is available for $1,079, a $120 discount off of the original $1,199 price.
The M2 MacBook Air is the first machine to feature the upgraded M2 chip, along with the 13-inch MacBook Pro. It also offers a full redesign, with Apple doing away with the tapered chassis the MacBook Air used for years and instead introducing a more MacBook Pro-like look. It features slimmer bezels and a lighter weight compared to prior MacBook Air models, plus it adopts MagSafe and more USB-C ports.
Supplies of the refurbished M2 MacBook Air models will shift over time as Apple adds new machines, so if you're wanting a specific configuration or color, you may need to check back often.
Refurbished products from Apple are almost identical to new products, and are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.
iOS 16.2, the next major update to the iOS 16 operating system, can be expected to launch in mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2, reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his Power on newsletter outlining expectations for the remainder of 2022. The first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released for developers and public beta testers last week, so it's still early to...
The iPhone 15 Pro models may feature solid-state volume and power buttons, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
The Taptic Engine in the iPhone 6S – the first iPhone model to feature the component. In a tweet, Kuo explained that the volume and power buttons on next year's two high-end iPhone models may adopt a solid-state design, similar to the iPhone 7's home button, replacing a...
October is drawing to a close with plenty to talk about in terms of new hardware and software releases from Apple, while we're also looking ahead with iOS 16.2 and future hardware.
Read on below for all of the details on everything Apple released this week, including our early hands-on look at Apple's new iPads, plus a rumor about Apple's biggest-ever iPad and more! iOS 16.1 Released:...
Apple is not planning to announce any new Macs in the remainder of this year, with all planned releases expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, including updated versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the Mac Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has decided to wait until next year to announce new Macs,...
Contrary to rumors that Apple will announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered with the yet to be announced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in November, a new rumor has suggested Apple will instead release the new laptops next year.
According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, citing a supply chain source, the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will ...
The iOS 16.1 update that was released today introduces support for Live Activities, a new type of lingering Lock Screen notification that lets you track information in real time. Live Activities are visible primarily on the Lock Screen, but if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, they also show up in the Dynamic Island.
Developers are beginning to implement support for Live Activities, and...
