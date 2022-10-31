Apple Has Not Finalized Details for iPhone SE 4 Display, 5.7" to 6.1" OLED and LCD Screens Under Consideration
Apple has yet to finalize the display size for its planned 2024 iPhone SE 4, display analyst Ross Young said in a tweet today that was shared with Super Followers. Apple is mulling a number of decisions related to the size of the display and the display material.
The company is said to be considering 6.1-inch OLED displays from two suppliers, as well as 5.7 to 6.1-inch LCDs from two suppliers. Given this information, it is as of yet unclear whether Apple will go with a 5.7-inch display or a 6.1-inch display, and whether that display will use OLED technology or LCD technology.
An OLED display would be more expensive, with the current iPhone SE model using an LCD display with thick bezels and a Touch ID Home button. Apple's flagship iPhone lineup is equipped with OLED panels, with all models using OLED since the iPhone 12.
It is possible that OLED panels have come down in price enough for Apple to use them for the low-cost iPhone SE, especially as it is not set to launch for another two years.
Both the 5.7 and 6.1-inch display sizes have been rumored in the past, including from Young himself. That Apple has not yet made a final decision explains why we continue to hear about two different panel sizes.
Regardless of whether Apple goes with a 5.7-inch display or a 6.1-inch display, Young believes the iPhone SE 4 will feature an all-display design with a notch, but it is not yet known if Apple will introduce Face ID or stick with Touch ID, and rumors vary on this point.
