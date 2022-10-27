Mac Revenue to 'Decline Substantially' Year Over Year in December Quarter

Mac revenue is set to take a significant hit in the first fiscal quarter of 2023, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said during today's earnings call. Maestri was providing guidance on December quarter earnings, and he said that Mac sales will be down year over year next quarter because of the strong December 2021 product release timeline.



Apple in October 2021 introduced the M1 Pro and M1 Max 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, marking a major new product debut as these were the first Apple silicon versions of the larger Mac notebooks. The new MacBook Pro models included much faster chips and an overhauled design, making them appealing to consumers and spurring sales.

There will be no equivalent launch this year. Rumors have suggested we could get new versions of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and new Mac minis before the end of the year, but the focus will be on simple chip refreshes with no design changes. Macs released in late 2022 could also be subject to some of the same supply constraints we've seen impacting Macs throughout 2022.

Thanks to the launch of the M2 MacBook Air in June, Mac sales in Q4 2022 saw significant growth. Apple said that Macs brought $11.5 billion, up $2.5 billion year over year. 2022 was a strong year for Macs with Apple earning a total of $40.1 billion from Mac sales.