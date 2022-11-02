The new Apple TV 4K will start arriving to customers and launch in stores on Friday, November 4. Ahead of time, the first reviews of the latest Apple TV have now been shared by select publications and YouTube channels.

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature
Key new features for the third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K include the A15 Bionic chip, 4GB of memory, HDR10+ support, a USB-C charging port on the Siri Remote, and a slimmer, lighter, fanless design. The ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ 4K is now available with 64GB of storage for a lower starting price of $129, sitting below a 128GB model for $149 that also has an ethernet port and support for Thread networking. We have rounded up both written and video reviews of the new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K below.

Written Reviews

The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K's performance improvements were somewhat noticeable to reviewers, particularly when switching apps, but they noted that there is little that can practically take advantage of it other than games. TechCrunch's Darrell Etherington:

If you have a 2021 Apple TV 4K, which I do, you probably aren't feeling the pinch in terms of performance. In fact, I still have a first-generation Apple TV 4K in active use, and despite it now being six years old, I'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between it and my 2021 Apple TV in a blind test.

That said, the 2022 Apple TV 4K does seem to generally make things snappier when it comes to navigating between the Home Screen and apps, and even potentially within apps as well. It also definitely offers a boost when it comes to using the Apple TV as a gaming device, helping it keep up with the most graphically-demanding Arcade and App Store titles available. With expanded controller support via the most recent tvOS update, the Apple TV is a better gaming console than ever combined with the A15's performance prowess.

On the other hand, CNET's Eli Blumenthal found gaming on the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K underwhelming and noted that the A15 Bionic chip still does not rival games consoles:

NBA 2K23 loaded quickly, and the game finally has commentary which brings some console-like quality that was lacking in earlier editions, but that's where the similarity ends. In my few games, the title looks and feels a bit slower than the console version. Even with an Xbox controller paired to the Apple TV 4K, there is no direct passing and animations lack the fluidity and sharpness of the game on Xbox One, let alone Xbox Series S/X.

Face models are fine, but lack detail in players' tattoos like D'Angelo Russell and Marcus Smart. Standard basketball game staples like instant replays and quick or batch substitutions also remain absent as do 2K23 game modes like The City.

Gameloft's Asphalt 8 Plus similarly loaded quickly and played fine using the Apple TV's included Siri Remote. But there isn't ray-tracing or other modern graphical improvements that would make anyone confuse this title for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X game.

All told, there doesn't appear to be anything extra that the A15 Bionic brings to gaming on Apple TV 4K...

The Verge's Chris Welch said that while the USB-C charging port of the new ‌Siri‌ Remote is a welcome change, there is still much more that the remote could do:

Other than ditching Lightning for USB-C, the included Siri Remote is identical to the prior generation. This is largely positive: it's ergonomic and easy to use, and once you get down the clickpad's rotational gesture for quickly scrubbing through a movie or show, you'll rarely bother with the old less efficient way of fast-forwarding and rewinding. I do badly wish that Apple had included a U1 chip in the new remote that would've made it easy to hunt down with precision using a nearby iPhone. Failing that, even a built-in speaker would've been nice for a "Siri, find my remote" command. This remote isn't as easy to lose as the previous stupidly thin version, but it still happens to the best of us. You can add backlighting and a raised nub on the play / pause button (making it easier to find by feel) to my wish list for the next iteration of the Siri Remote.

Video Reviews and Unboxings



Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Top Rated Comments

tonie walker Avatar
tonie walker
22 minutes ago at 06:24 am
…does the speed makes watching 4K faster? i mean a 2.5hr movie will be 2hr instead? ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
17 minutes ago at 06:28 am
Far and away the best streaming box and I have all the others. Apple is my go to. The os is the best, the experience is the best. No comparison. Worth the price.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PBG4 Dude Avatar
PBG4 Dude
19 minutes ago at 06:27 am

…does the speed makes watching 4K faster? i mean a 2.5hr movie will be 2hr instead? ?
YouTube has the ability to play videos at 1.5x speed so I’m going to say, “yes, under certain conditions”.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
apparatchik Avatar
apparatchik
13 minutes ago at 06:32 am
Well, it’s $129 after all, to compete with PS5 / Xbox X at least two things would have to happen: a hardware push with an ”ultra” Apple TV version for gaming with say an M2 Pro chip with active cooling (and perhaps ray tracing hardware acceleration) at the PS5 price point; and a content (financial) push to bring IP and AAA titles from studios similar to the one they’ve done to build the Apple TV+ streaming service.

The Switch has hardware similar to an 2016 iPhone and is a success due to content. But Apple has refused to pay / finance ports and hasn’t launch or acquire first party studios either, so, no wonder it’s not competing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
13 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Nothing needs the a15 you would not notice a thing; and I don’t care about charging as I charge it one in a while
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeadingHeat Avatar
LeadingHeat
12 minutes ago at 06:34 am
Two words: Matter support.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Expected to Launch in Mid-December With Several New Features

Sunday October 30, 2022 6:53 am PDT by
iOS 16.2, the next major update to the iOS 16 operating system, can be expected to launch in mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2, reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his Power on newsletter outlining expectations for the remainder of 2022. The first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released for developers and public beta testers last week, so it's still early to...
Read Full Article91 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022

Gurman: Apple Planning No New Mac Releases For Remainder of 2022

Sunday October 30, 2022 6:08 am PDT by
Apple is not planning to announce any new Macs in the remainder of this year, with all planned releases expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, including updated versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the Mac Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has decided to wait until next year to announce new Macs,...
Read Full Article394 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

Rumor: New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Delayed Until Next Year

Sunday October 30, 2022 4:57 am PDT by
Contrary to rumors that Apple will announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered with the yet to be announced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in November, a new rumor has suggested Apple will instead release the new laptops next year. According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, citing a supply chain source, the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will ...
Read Full Article166 comments
m2 macbook air pink

Apple Now Selling Refurbished M2 MacBook Air Models

Monday October 31, 2022 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The M2 MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available. There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB...
Read Full Article112 comments
apple logo backlit mac

Backlit Apple Logo Could Make a Comeback on Future MacBooks

Monday October 31, 2022 8:33 am PDT by
Apple could be considering a return of the iconic backlit Apple logo on future MacBook models, if a newly published patent is anything to go by. Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash Once a common sight in coffee shops everywhere, the glowing emblem of an Apple logo featured on the lids of many Mac laptops launched in the early 2000s, but its demise in 2015 could turn out to be relatively...
Read Full Article235 comments
mid 2017 iMac

Apple to Mark Several iMac Models as Obsolete Later This Month

Tuesday November 1, 2022 2:06 am PDT by
Apple plans to mark several 2013 and 2014 iMac models as obsolete at the end of this month, the company said in a memo obtained by MacRumors. In the memo, Apple said the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac from Late 2013, the Mid 2014 21.5-inch iMac, and the Retina 5K 27-inch iMac from late 2014 will be marked as obsolete on November 30, 2022. When marked as an obsolete product, the iMacs will no...
Read Full Article131 comments
top stories 29oct2022

Top Stories: New iOS 16.1 Features, USB-C iPhone Confirmed, and More

Saturday October 29, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
October is drawing to a close with plenty to talk about in terms of new hardware and software releases from Apple, while we're also looking ahead with iOS 16.2 and future hardware. Read on below for all of the details on everything Apple released this week, including our early hands-on look at Apple's new iPads, plus a rumor about Apple's biggest-ever iPad and more! iOS 16.1 Released:...
Read Full Article44 comments