10 New Features and Changes Introduced With 2022 Apple TV

The third-generation Apple TV 4K announced this week is a relatively minor update, but the device still has at least 10 new features and changes. We've recapped everything new with the latest Apple TV below for those looking for a quick overview.



What's new with the latest Apple TV:

A15 Bionic chip: The new Apple TV is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip for up to 50% faster performance than the previous model with the A12 Bionic chip. Apple says this results in improved responsiveness and faster navigation. Apple adds that graphics performance is up to 30% faster for smoother gaming.

In addition to Dolby Vision, the new Apple TV now supports HDR10+ content in supported apps. Siri Remote with USB-C port: The new Siri Remote is equipped with a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging.

Thinner and lighter design: Apple says the A15 Bionic chip's increased power efficiency allowed for the internal fan to be removed in the new Apple TV, resulting in the device having a more compact design that is around 12% thinner and around 50% lighter than the previous model.

Lower pricing: The new Apple TV starts at $129 with 64GB of storage, while the previous model started at $179 with 32GB of storage. While you need to spend $149 to get an Ethernet port, Thread support, and 128GB of storage, that's still cheaper than any of last year's models.

The new Apple TV ships without a charging cable in the box for the Siri Remote, except in Brazil. Apple sells a new woven USB-C cable separately for $19. Packaging changes: The new Apple TV comes in a slightly more rectangular box that no longer has outer plastic wrap.

The new Apple TV 4K is available to order now and launches Friday, November 4 in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries.