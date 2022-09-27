Apple Watch Ultra User Mods Titanium Casing to 'Deuglify' Design

An Apple Watch Ultra user has modified their new device's casing to add a brushed finish and remove the orange color of the Action Button in an effort to make it more visually appealing.

apple watch ultra deuglify 1
The ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ offers the first complete redesign of the Apple Watch since the product line's announcement in 2014, and while the design has been met with praise from many users, some have criticized the size of the device and its bold new look. In a thread on the MacRumors forums, user "perezr10" gave their take on the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌'s design:

First, I think there is nothing wrong with the way the Ultra looks for its intended market. Rugged sport watches should look like this. And they pretty much all do. The things I dislike about the Ultra have practical reasons for being. I used to wear a humongous Garmin sport watch for running.

BUT… I was never wanting to wear my Garmin to work or out on a date. And I don't think I'll ever want to wear this Ultra whenever I'm dressing up either.

There are five things I hate about the design when I consider wearing it as a normal everyday watch. The "tallness," the hunchback which is the crown guard, the holes everywhere, the orange button, and the finish which looked like Starlight aluminum. There is nothing that can be done about the first three but the last two are solvable.

Using a Dremel power tool, they set about making two key visual changes to the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, starting with removing the high-contrast "international orange" color layer on the Action Button.

apple watch ultra deuglify action button
The user then proceeded to give the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌'s entire titanium casing a brushed finish using a coarse abrasive finishing buff, moving away from the uniform sandblasted effect of the original device.

apple watch ultra deuglify 2
The resultant brushed titanium finish is very similar to the casings of some of the Apple Watch Edition models, which were available in a brushed titanium with the Series 5, Series 6, and Series 7. Apple discontinued the Apple Watch Edition line upon the launch of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌.

apple watch ultra deuglify comparedperezr10's modified ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ compared to the titanium Apple Watch Series 5.

"It may not be to everyone's liking, but I gotta say, I'm really liking my Ultra more after this. I still won't ever wear it with a suit, but I'm more likely now to use it when going out and about in town in jeans," perezr10 added.

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
25 minutes ago at 08:06 am
Kudos to him.

But I like my Watch just the way Apple designed it. Beautiful design is one of the many reasons I bought it in the first place.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zachari Avatar
Zachari
22 minutes ago at 08:08 am
...I ...I don't think it looks that good. (no hate) Glad it works for them.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
heystu Avatar
heystu
19 minutes ago at 08:12 am
That's incredible, it looks just like he's attacked an $800 Watch with a Dremel hobbyist tool...oh wait...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
23 minutes ago at 08:07 am
I prefer the original design.

Nice work by the modder though.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
21 minutes ago at 08:09 am
I'm Team Orange button.

Respect that others people's tastes differ from mine, though.

I also wear orange pants for our "nights out on the town" so take that for what its worth.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
17 minutes ago at 08:13 am
I suppose it’s better to have a watch you like than one that Apple would repair under warranty.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

