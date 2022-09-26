Some iOS 16 Users Continue to Face Unaddressed Bugs and Battery Drain Two Weeks After Launch

Today marks exactly two weeks since Apple released iOS 16 to the public. Besides the personalized Lock Screen, major changes in Messages, and new features in Maps, the update has also seen its fair share of bugs, performance problems, battery drain, and more.



After major iOS updates, it's normal for some users to report having issues with the new update, but such reports usually subside in the days following the release. This year, things have been different, as ‌iOS 16‌ has seen quite a few bugs being reported by users on an almost daily basis.

The initial version of ‌iOS 16‌ was iOS 16.0 for all supported iPhones, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro had a day-one iOS 16.0.1 update available that addressed some problems for the latest iPhones. Last week, Apple released iOS 16.0.2, which addressed camera shaking on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, an annoying copy and paste prompt, and more. Despite the iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2 updates, users continue to face several unaddressed bugs. Here are a few of them:



MacRumors has seen no sign of iOS 16.0.3 in our analytics, so it's unclear if Apple is planning another ‌iOS 16‌ update before iOS 16.1 ships next month. Apple is currently testing iOS 16.1 with developers and public beta testers, but it won't see a launch until October, likely alongside iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura. Apple Support has been advising customers who are facing issues to restart their iPhones, and in the worst-case scenario, do a restore, in hopes of addressing their problems.