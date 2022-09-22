Apple Releases iOS 16.0.2 With Bug Fixes for iPhone 14 Pro Camera Vibration, Copy/Paste Issue and More

by

Apple today released iOS 16.0.2, addressing a number of bugs that iPhone 14 owners have been experiencing since the new devices launched. iOS 16.0.2 comes two weeks after the launch of iOS 16, and it follows iOS 16.0.1, an update made available to ‌iPhone 14‌ owners on launch day. The update is available for all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16.

iOS 16
The iOS 16.0.2 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 16.0.2 addresses bugs a number of bugs that have been impacting the ‌iPhone 14‌ models and other iPhones running ‌iOS 16‌. It addresses an issue that could cause the camera to vibrate and shake in third-party camera apps, it fixes a bug that led to repeated copy and paste popups, and it resolves a problem causing the display to appear black during setup.

It also fixes an issue that caused some iPhone X, XR, and ‌iPhone‌ 11 models with replaced displays to become unresponsive after updating to ‌iOS 16‌. Apple's release notes for the update are below:

- This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:
- Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Display may appear completely black during device setup
- Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected
- VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting
- Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

All of these bugs were found shortly after the new iPhones launched. The camera vibration issue is one of the more serious bugs as it causes the rear camera to shake uncontrollably when filming video in apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. The stock Camera app is not affected, and until now, there was no workaround or fix.

As for the copy and paste bug, Apple confirmed that it was not normal behavior last week. Apps are not supposed to ask for permission to access the clipboard with every single paste attempt, and the issue has already been addressed in the iOS 16.1 beta.

Apple is already working on iOS 16.1, which will be released alongside iPadOS 16.1 sometime in October.

