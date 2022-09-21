Some iOS 16 Users Complain About Slow Spotlight Search and Battery Drain

by

It's been nine days since Apple released iOS 16 to the public, bringing major changes to the Lock Screen, Messages, Maps, and more. In the days following the release, some users have encountered several issues on their iPhones, ranging from slow system performance to battery drain.

ios 16 lock screen feature
In the past few days, iPhone 14 Pro users have shared specific bugs related to Apple's latest high-end iPhones, including camera shaking, iMessage and FaceTime activation issues, and more. There are other issues, though, impacting the broader group of ‌iOS 16‌ users, and we've aggregated two issues based on user reports below.

Abnormal Battery Drain

ios 16 1 beta 2 battery
After a major iOS update, it's normal for your iPhone to deplete battery life faster as it conducts indexing and background tasks; however, some users across Twitter, the MacRumors Forums (1, 2), and Reddit (1,2) are reporting excessive battery drain days after the update.

Wow, iOS 16 is buggy. Completely wrecked my battery life on my 13 Pro. Now I have a 14 Pro and all seemed well, was getting great battery life, and now have had horrible battery life today. Like estimated 4.5-5 hours of SOT. And now, out of nowhere, my phone started getting really hot. What is going on??? Apple please fix this mess.


Other users are reporting an improvement in battery life compared to iOS 15, so the overall experience is rather mixed. Apple has recently acknowledged that enabling haptic feedback for the keyboard in iOS 16 may deplete battery life, so users experiencing battery drain could try turning that off if they have it enabled. If you're still experiencing battery issues, see our explainer.

Slow Spotlight Search

A more prominent issue facing ‌iOS 16‌ users is slow performance in Spotlight search. Users are reporting that Spotlight sometimes takes up to 10 seconds to load results on ‌iOS 16‌ and sometimes doesn't load at all. Users on multiple Reddit (1,2) and MacRumors forum threads (1,2) are sharing their experiences:

I have the same issue. Before iOS 15.6 search was instant, but when I updated to iOS 15.6 it became very slow, taking more than 5 seconds for anything to show up while searching. I was hoping that iOS 16 would fix the issue, but it is just as slow. I even erased the phone and restored it from an iCloud backup, hoping it will fix it. It didn't.
So Apple, please fix this problem in the next update. It's super annoying and I don't want to lose all the network settings because of this.

I use search on the phone to quickly pull up apps I have hidden or are several screens away. When I pull down and type to search, it takes sometimes 10+ seconds for apps to begin to appear in the search. They used to be almost instantaneous. Example, if I start typing M-A-P, Apple Maps, Google Maps, etc. come up as a result. Is anyone else noticing this massive slowdown?

For this specific bug, multiple users have said that resetting all settings significantly improved the performance of Spotlight search, but an official solution and/or bug fix has not been issued by Apple.

New iOS 16 Update Coming Next Week

Apple has confirmed that it's aware of some of the issues being experienced by users, including camera shaking on the latest ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and has promised an iOS 16 update next week. The update, most likely to be iOS 16.0.2, will include a fix for camera issues, an annoying copy and paste prompt, and iMessage and ‌FaceTime‌ activation. The update could also address other issues being felt by users, such as including battery drain and slow Spotlight search.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
44 minutes ago at 04:31 am
battery drain i think i saw people complaining on every iOS updates for a decade
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
49 minutes ago at 04:27 am
Geez, iOS16 has been nothing short of a mess it seems.

With that being said, I haven’t had any issues at all and very much enjoy it.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
42 minutes ago at 04:34 am
iPhone 14 Pro on 16.0.1 and no battery drain... every year we get the same articles and complaints. Major new iOS versions need a few days to "settle", during which period battery drain is common due to cloud syncing and device indexing.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
assb10yr Avatar
assb10yr
29 minutes ago at 04:47 am
Some users are always complaining. Just ignore them.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
25 minutes ago at 04:51 am
It’s kinda wild to be reading a MacRumors article and see your own post ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/ios-16-battery-drain-thread.2358921/post-31515690') featured in it lol. Thank you MacRumors team for making these battery and performance issues more known so that Apple can hopefully become aware (if they’re not already) and fix them!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JM Avatar
JM
18 minutes ago at 04:57 am
Here. Actual data:

iOS 16 is using 10%-15% more of the battery vs. iOS 15 on iPhone 11pro.

See attachments.

Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro max deep purple

10 Settings to Check Out on iPhone 14 Pro

Saturday September 17, 2022 4:53 pm PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have started to arrive to customers around the world. For those who have upgraded to one of the devices, we have put together a list of 10 useful settings that are worth checking out below. Some of the settings are exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models, while others were introduced in iOS 16 for a wider range of iPhones. New Settings for iPhone 14 Pro...
Read Full Article77 comments
airpods pro 2

AirPods Pro 2: Six New Features If You're Upgrading

Monday September 19, 2022 4:26 am PDT by
The new second-generation AirPods Pro will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 23. For customers still using the first-generation AirPods Pro or older AirPods models, there are several new features and changes you can look forward to using. We've outlined six new significant features, changes, and improvements that the new second-generation AirPods Pro offer compared to older...
Read Full Article92 comments
ios 16 clipboard prompt

Apple Executive Responds to Annoying iOS 16 Copy and Paste Prompt: 'Absolutely Not Expected Behavior'

Monday September 19, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
Apple has responded to user complaints regarding an annoying pop-up in iOS 16 that asks for user permission if an app wants to access the clipboard to paste text, images, and more. The new prompt was added to iOS 16 as a privacy measure for users, requiring that apps ask for permission to access the clipboard, which may have sensitive data. The prompt, however, has become an annoyance for...
Read Full Article171 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shaking and Vibrating in Apps Like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram for Some Users

Sunday September 18, 2022 7:53 pm PDT by
Following the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, some early adopters of the devices have noticed that the rear camera's main lens vibrates uncontrollably when the camera is opened in apps such as Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, resulting in shaky video. The issue does not appear to affect the built-in Camera app. The issue has been reported by users across Twitter, Reddit, Ti...
Read Full Article462 comments
iphone 14 pro dynamic island

Dynamic Island Expected to Expand to All iPhone 15 Models

Sunday September 18, 2022 7:06 am PDT by
Apple plans to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models released next year, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young. The feature is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a tweet, Young said he expects the Dynamic Island to be available on the standard iPhone 15 models next year. However, he still does not expect the standard...
Read Full Article186 comments
iphone 14 lineup

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max Charging Speeds Tested: Here's What to Know

Sunday September 18, 2022 1:15 pm PDT by
Chinese website Chongdiantou has tested a variety of Apple power adapters with the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, providing useful data about charging speeds and revealing which charger is the most valuable for fast charging. The short answer is to choose Apple's 30W USB-C power adapter, which at $39 is the company's lowest-priced charger that can charge the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro ...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Camera Vibration

Apple Says iPhone 14 Pro Camera Vibration Issue Doesn't Require Repair

Monday September 19, 2022 2:37 pm PDT by
A strange issue causing the rear camera to vibrate on some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models does not necessitate a repair, according to Apple. iPhone 14 Pro camera vibration issue via Luke Miani When asked if customers who already experienced the issue on their new iPhone should visit an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, Apple said users simply need to update...
Read Full Article254 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

Apple Investigating iPhone 14 Pro Models Freezing After Data Transfers

Sunday September 18, 2022 7:47 am PDT by
Apple is investigating a bug that may cause iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models to freeze after customers transfer their data from an older iPhone, the company said today in an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. In the memo, Apple says it is "aware of this issue happening and is investigating." Apple specifically says that some customers may find their new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 ...
Read Full Article248 comments
iOS 16 Copy Paste Permission Prompt

Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues

Monday September 19, 2022 6:55 pm PDT by
iOS 16 introduced a new privacy feature that requires apps to receive a user's permission before accessing their iPhone's clipboard to paste text from other apps, but some users have experienced an issue that causes the prompt to appear excessively. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple said it plans to address this issue in a software update that will be released next week. This news...
Read Full Article99 comments